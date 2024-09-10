Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to reach 900 goals and quickly followed it up with his 901st strike in days

With his eyes now set on reaching 1,000 goals, it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo can extend his legacy even further

On this note, YEN.com.gh breaks down the 39-year-old's 901 tally according to body parts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his status as one of football's all-time greats by becoming the first player to score 900 career goals.

His landmark 900th strike came in a dramatic 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Croatia in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable 901 career goals make him football's most prolific player of all time. Photos by Matt Roberts, Franck Fife and Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo becomes 1st player to score 900 goals

According to CNN, Ronaldo's pivotal goal arrived in the 34th minute when he finished off a perfectly placed cross from Nuno Mendes, sending the passionate crowd at Estádio da Luz into wild celebrations.

Just days later, Cristiano added to his tally, netting the match-winning goal in another 2-1 comeback win, this time against Scotland in the same competition, bringing his total to 901 career goals, per the .

Since turning 39 in February, the veteran forward has scored 28 goals, including two in the space of four days, further solidifying his extraordinary consistency at the highest level.

Ronaldo's journey to 900-goal mark

Ronaldo’s remarkable journey began at just 17 years old when he scored his first goal in a league match for Sporting CP against Moreirense in 2002.

That goal was the first step in a career that has spanned over two decades.

During that time, he has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, from Manchester United to Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr.

His 900th goal is a testament to his longevity and unparalleled ability to find the back of the net.

Breaking down Ronaldo's goals according to body parts

Breaking down his incredible goal tally offers further insight into his scoring prowess.

As per statistics compiled by the Messi vs Ronaldo App, Ronaldo’s goals have come from various parts of his body, reflecting his versatility as a forward.

Left foot – 173 goals

Although primarily right-footed, Ronaldo has demonstrated his ability with his left foot, scoring 173 goals.

To put that in perspective, this is nearly half the career totals of legends like Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Right foot – 574 goals

Ronaldo’s right foot is his most lethal weapon, with 574 goals to his name.

His dominant right foot has produced more goals than the combined tallies of Samuel Eto’o, Thierry Henry, and even the legendary Ronaldo Nazario achieved in their respective careers.

Head – 152 goals

When it comes to heading, Ronaldo reigns supreme.

His unparalleled aerial ability has resulted in 152 goals, making him unquestionably the best header of the ball in football history.

Other – 2 goals

The 39-year-old has also scored with other parts of his body, including his chest and even his back, adding to his reputation as a master of goal-scoring.

What's next for Ronaldo?

While hitting 900 goals is an incredible achievement, Ronaldo has made it clear that his ambitions don’t stop there.

His ultimate goal is to reach the seemingly impossible 1,000-goal milestone. However, even for a player of his calibre, achieving four figures will be a daunting challenge.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo remains as determined as ever, vowing to keep playing for as long as his body allows.

Ronaldo 'boasts' about goal-scoring prowess

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo boasted about his impressive form after scoring for Portugal against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

After the match, Ronaldo, now with 901 career goals, took to social media to celebrate his contributions during the international break.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh