Cristiano Ronaldo took part in a 'better player challenge' during a sit-down interview with former teammate Rio Ferdinand

The Portuguese icon picked Kylian Mbappe over former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema

But Benzema appears to have issued a response after he shared a picture of his Ballon d'Or on social media

Karim Benzema seems to have responded to Cristiano Ronaldo following a recent snub from his former Real Madrid teammate.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand posed the question to Ronaldo, asking him to pick between Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Karim Benzema appears to have hit back at Cristiano Ronaldo after a recent snub by his former Real Madrid teammate. Photo: Khalid Alhaj/Rene Nijhuis.

Source: Getty Images

In a "better player" challenge on his YouTube channel, Ronaldo chose the new Real Madrid star over his ex-Los Blancos teammate.

In what appears to be a subtle reply, the French striker recently posted on Instagram, showcasing his 2022 Ballon d'Or trophy, possibly reminding everyone of his individual achievements.

While Mbappé has yet to claim the prestigious Ballon d'Or, he is among the contenders for this year’s award.

Ronaldo and Benzema's time at Madrid

Per Goal, Benzema and Ronaldo both joined Real Madrid in 2009, where they enjoyed tremendous success, winning multiple titles together, including two La Liga championships and four Champions League titles, before Ronaldo's move to Juventus.

After Ronaldo's departure, Benzema stepped into the spotlight, elevating his performances and eventually securing the Ballon d'Or in 2022.

Ronaldo tips Mbappe to shine at Madrid

Both Benzema and Ronaldo now play in the Saudi Pro League, with Benzema at Al-Ittihad and Ronaldo representing Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has also expressed confidence that Mbappé will "do well" at Real Madrid and could potentially win the Ballon d'Or during his time at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ronaldo remarked:

"I think he will do well because of the structure of the club ... it's nice, it's good, it's solid. They have a great coach and the president who has been there for many many years. I think it won't be a big problem because of his talent. He has shown what he is capable of doing.

In my opinion, he can be the next Golden Ball [Ballon d'Or] winner. Him, [Erling] Haaland, [Jude] Bellingham, Lamine [Yamal]. I think this new generation, they have a lot of potential."

What's next for Ronaldo and Benzema?

All three players will return to action with their respective clubs this weekend following the international break.

Benzema and Ronaldo are set to face off in the Saudi Pro League in December.

Fans blast Ronaldo for comparing Euros to World Cup

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ronaldo faced criticism from fans after stating that winning the Euros was on par with lifting the FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese forward made this bold claim following his historic achievement of netting his 900th career goal during Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh