Cristiano Ronaldo has come under fire from football fans following his claim that winning the UEFA European Championship is equivalent to lifting the FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese star made these remarks shortly after achieving a historic milestone by scoring his 900th career goal during Portugal's UEFA Nations League victory.

Fans have taken a huge swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo for comparing the Euros to the FIFA World Cup. Photos by Marc Atkins and Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo compares Euros to World Cup

According to Eurosport, Ronaldo, now 39, became the first footballer to reach the 900-goal mark, a feat that garnered widespread admiration.

However, his subsequent comparison between the Euros and the World Cup has triggered heated reactions.

Fox Sports reports that Ronaldo considers winning the European Championship, which he accomplished with Portugal in 2016, as significant as capturing football's ultimate prize—the World Cup.

Many saw this statement as a veiled jab at Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

Fans slam Ronaldo for Euros-World Cup comparison

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo’s comments did not go unnoticed by fans, with social media erupting in response to his bold assertion.

Here are some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@manlikefola_ did not mince words with his criticism:

"This guy😭😭😭unlocking new levels of shamelessness every day."

Another user, @Powerxfcb, did not spare Ronaldo:

"This guy is a clown 🤡"

@_namedNameless mocked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner:

"This guy is the first person in history to brainwash his own self."

@UTD_sophiee added:

"Stop making excuses. Your mate won the World Cup."

@Yhaa_Queen wrote:

"This guy is finished."

@DAllSeeinRetina concluded:

"Arrogant in failure."

UEFA honour Cristiano Ronaldo

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted UEFA's tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo for his unparalleled achievements in the Champions League.

The 39-year-old football icon was presented with a prestigious award by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, honouring his remarkable legacy in Europe's top club competition.

Despite now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo's legendary status in the Champions League continues to stand firm.

