Barcelona's La Liga title chase has been dealt a significant injury blow with one of the club's key men set to be sidelined

The player in question has played an important role in Hansi Flick's 100 percent start to the new campaign

He is set to be out for at least four weeks and could miss as many as five games across all competitions

FC Barcelona's dominant 4-1 victory over Girona in the Catalan derby has been overshadowed by an unfortunate injury setback.

La Blaurgana extended their perfect start to the season, claiming their fifth win in as many matches.

Dani Olmo holds a conversation with Lamine Yamal during Barcelona's La Liga tie with Rayo Vallecano on August 27, 2024.

Barcelona thump Girona

Barcelona's attacking threat was on full display with Lamine Yamal netting a first-half brace, while Dani Olmo and Pedri added to the tally.

Cristhian Stuani's late effort for Girona served only as a consolation as Hansi Flick's side maintained their stronghold at the top of the league, Eurosport reports.

The Blaugrana have now scored an impressive 17 goals while conceding just four in their opening fixtures.

Barcelona suffers setback with Olmo injury

However, the victory came with a significant setback as summer recruit Dani Olmo was forced off the field due to injury.

Just 14 minutes after his goal, the Euro 2024 winner was substituted for Eric Garcia, following discomfort in his right hamstring.

According to , medical tests conducted on Monday confirmed a hamstring injury, ruling Olmo out for four to five weeks.

The 26-year-old's absence is a blow to Barcelona, given his seamless integration into the squad.

Dani Olmo's form since joining Barcelona

The midfielder had made an immediate impact, scoring in each of his first three league appearances, a feat not achieved by a new signing since 2011.

His creative playmaking has been vital to Barca’s 100% record, and his loss will test the depth of Hansi Flick's squad as they look to maintain their momentum in the weeks ahead.

