Inaki Williams played a pivotal role in Athletic Club's thrilling 3-2 triumph over Las Palmas on Sunday, September 15, and he didn't shy away from expressing his joy post-match.

After enduring a difficult international break with the Black Stars, Williams bounced back impressively, putting aside his struggles with Ghana to inspire his club to their second win of the season.

Inaki Williams equalled his assist record for last season in just a single game as Athletic Club sealed a 3-2 win over Las Palmas. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Inaki shines as Athletic Club seals away win

Operating from the right flank in his fifth La Liga appearance this campaign, the 30-year-old was quick to make an impact.

Within just seven minutes, Williams showcased his vision and precision, delivering an assist that set the tone for the match, per Myjoyonline.

His playmaking prowess surfaced again in the 30th minute, this time linking up with his younger brother Nico Williams, as Athletic extended their lead in style.

However, Las Palmas refused to go down without a fight. Former Barcelona forward Sandro Ramirez reduced the deficit with a stunning free-kick, breathing life into the contest.

Yet, it was Inaki Williams who orchestrated a key moment in the match, setting up Aitor Paredes for an easy finish, effectively sealing the victory 14 minutes from time.

Despite a late goal from Alex Munoz, Ernesto Valverde's men held firm to secure a valuable three points on the road.

Inaki Williams after three assists

Following the hard-fought win, Williams took to social media, posting on X (formerly Twitter): "Luck sometimes helps, work always."

His statement reflected the effort and determination that fueled his standout performance, where he racked up three assists, though he remains eager to break his scoring drought.

Inaki among top Ghanaian performers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, despite a challenging week for Ghanaian football, several players enjoyed success abroad.

Notably, Inaki Williams delivered an impressive performance with three assists in Athletic Club's 3-2 victory, while Thomas Partey put in a strong display for Arsenal.

Source: YEN.com.gh