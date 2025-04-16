An unidentified man, in a video, ignored Akufo-Addo and walked past the former president without even acknowledging him at the Alisa Hotel

The former NPP flagbearer paid no attention to the man's actions and proceeded to sit inside his luxurious vehicle

Akufo-Addo was leaving the Alisa Hotel after the NPP's emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting

Former Ghanaian president William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had an encounter with a man after the New Patriotic Party's emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former president was spotted leaving the Alisa Hotel after long hours in the meeting with other NPP executives and his security personnel.

As Akufo-Addo stood in front of the hotel and waited for his bodyguards to put in place the security protocol, a man wearing a Borussia Dortmund jersey and jeans trousers came out from the lobby.

The unidentified man ignored Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, brushed his shoulder, and walked past him without even acknowledging the former president before heading for the exit.

The former flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) paid no attention to the man's actions and proceeded to sit inside his luxurious vehicle and depart for his residence.

Nana Akufo-Addo's sighting at the NPP's emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings marked a rare public appearance for the former president after he finished serving his two terms as the leader of the country and handed over power to President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the December 2024 elections.

The former president was recently spotted at the NPP caucus meeting at former Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong's Rock City Hotel in the Kwahu-Nkwatia mountains on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Akufo-Addo and other top figures in the party, including former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Assin Central constituency MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, met at the hotel to discuss the party's future and strategise for the 2028 general elections.

Below is the video of the man ignoring Akufo-Addo at the Alisa Hotel after the NPP NEC meeting:

Reactions to the man ignoring Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Simon Einstein wrote:

"The guy in yellow was like masa commot for there😹😂."

Abu said:

"The effrontery of that Dortmund dude to try that."

Philip _stone22 commented:

"Hahaha 🤣🤣 that guy is a legend 🤣🤣🤣."

Pusher wrote:

"It seems that his new close protection team is not executing their duties effectively."

Quame94 commented:

"His security failed."

Akufo-Addo interacts with Afenyo-Markin at a funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo interacted with Afenyo-Markin at the late Ambassador Mr Simon Sonia Puli's funeral.

In a video, the former president had a quick conversation as they sat in their chairs and observed the funeral proceedings.

The video of Akufo-Addo and Afenyo-Markin interacting at the funeral garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

