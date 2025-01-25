Bright Kankam Boadu has won the Journalist of the Year award at the 49th SWAG Awards in Accra

The Kumasi-based radio show host arrived at the Accra International Conference Centre with his best pal Ship Dealer

The award ceremony, which was graced by top personalities including the Vice President, rewarded deserving sportsmen and women

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Bight Kankam Boadu has been adjudged the Sports Journalist of the Year at the 49th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in Accra on Friday, January 24, 2025.

The Pure FM sports presenter received the award ahead of Joy FM's Fentuo Tahiru, Kelvin Owusu Ansah of Sporty FM and Nana Akua Amankwaa.

The event held at the Accra International Conference Centre was graced by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as well as Sports Minister-designate Kofi Adams.

Ship Dealer joins Bright Kankam Boadu to receive Journalist of the Year award. Photo: Twitter/ @TheOnly BKB.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Kankam Boadu walked to the podium with social media sensation Ship Dealer. The two have delivered one of the best shows in the country, combining sports with entertainment.

The Ship Dealer received rousing applause as he walked with his friend Kankam Boadu to support him as he took his award.

"Amazing award because it is coming from my peers," said Kankam Boadu as he received the award.

"I mean when you have sports writers giving you an award. This is something you have to cherish and I really appreciate it. I also want to thank my listeners, those who watch me on Facebook, YouTube everywhere, any kind of support," he added.

"I will entreat us as sports journalists to always do what is right am and push the sports agenda forward."

Kankam Boadu pleads with government to pay amputee team

Kankam Boadu took the opportunity to implore the new government to pay the amputee team their unpaid bonuses.

"Since I have Her Excellency, the Vice President here, and the Sports Minster-designate, the amputee team won the Africa Cup of Nations, and up to date, their bonuses have not been paid, and I think that this is something that is unfortunate," he said.

"Please I always say that the strength of a nation is determined by how they treat the vulnerable in society. Please, I will entreat you, and I will plead with you: it has even moved to the extent that one of them has lost his life, the team manager. Please, let's try and give them what is due them and even reward them for showing courage in the face of adversity," he added.

The amputee team struggled to even get jerseys to travel for the competition last year and had to visit the Kantamanto market for t-shirts for their trip.

The only support they received were from philanthropists and John Mahama, when he was not in power.

Yaw Yeboah joins LA FC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian attacking midfielder Yaw Yeboah has sealed a move to Los Angeles FC in the Major League Soccer in the United States.

The former Ghana U23 captain joins the Califonia-based club on a two-year deal after LA FC acquired his Right of First Refusal from San Diego FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

Yeboah has been playing in the MLS since 2022, when he joined Columbus Crew from Polish outfit Wisla Krakow.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh