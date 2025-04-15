Former Hearts of Oak star admits that being truthful about his real age has cost him big opportunities in his football career

At 32, he says clubs overlook him due to age, even though his physical ability makes him look and play like a 22-year-old

His story sheds light on a common but controversial practice among African players who manipulate their age

Former Hearts of Oak winger Torric Jebrin has opened up about one of the biggest regrets of his football career—his decision to be honest about his real age from the start.

In a candid interview with Gil Media, the 32-year-old Ghanaian revealed that failing to adjust his age early in his career has now become a stumbling block to continuing at the highest level of professional football.

Torric Jebrin's Rise to Fame

Jebrin, who rose to prominence during the 2008/09 Ghana Premier League season with Hearts of Oak who saw Black Stars No.1 Benjamin Asare miss their GPL game against Nations FC recently.

His dazzling footwork, creativity, and flair earned him moves to clubs across Turkey, Egypt, and DR Congo, including stints with Bucaspor, Trabzonspor, Ismaily SC, and TP Mazembe.

Despite a career that saw him play for reputable teams across Africa and Europe, Jebrin now finds himself struggling to secure contracts due to his age.

"I'm still playing and I want to continue for the next two to three years. Just that my age. I didn't work on the age at the beginning. If I mention my age and you see me playing, you'd say, 'No, no, I should be 22.'"

Torric Jebrin's Honesty

Jebrin suggests his honesty about his age has unfortunately worked against him in an industry where many clubs, particularly in Europe and the Middle East, are reluctant to sign players perceived as being past their prime.

At 32, he believes that clubs are less willing to invest in his talent, despite his fitness and technical ability still being top-tier.

"I didn’t get the support or management that could manage my things well. That really affected me. No one guided me in those early days.”

Age Falsification in Football

The issue of age falsification in football is one that has long plagued African football. Many talented young players alter their official documents to appear younger in order to secure long-term contracts and extend their careers.

While unethical, the practice is widely acknowledged as a coping mechanism in a system that often prioritizes youth over experience.

Peak Days Over for Torric Jebrin

Though his peak years may be behind him, Jebrin remains determined to keep playing professionally for at least a few more years.

His journey underscores the need for better mentorship, transparency, and professional development within the Ghana Premier League and across African football.

