A former Germany goalkeeper has opened up about his love for the popular Ghanaian delicacy fufu

In a heartwarming video which has since gone viral, the 2014 World Cup winner picked fufu as his top Ghanaian meal

He is not the only international icon to have declared love for fufu; the likes of Barca's Dani Olmo all enjoy the dish

Roman Weidenfeller has endeared himself to Ghanaians after revealing his deep fondness for fufu during a candid moment with sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo.

The wholesome exchange, captured in Germany, quickly went viral on social media, striking a cultural chord and sparking smiles across the Ghanaian digital space.

Former Germany goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller declared fufu as his favourite meal after meeting with Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo. Photos by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty and @Fentuo_/X.

The former Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper's remark wasn’t just a casual mention—it was a proud declaration.

Former Germany goalie declares love for fufu

“I love fufu,” the 44-year-old German icon said without hesitation when asked about his favourite meal.

And when quizzed about whether he preferred eating it the traditional way—with his hands—he responded with an enthusiastic yes.

The interaction took place during a special Bundesliga media engagement that brought a select group of international journalists, including Fentuo, behind the scenes of Germany’s top-tier league.

As part of the immersive experience, attendees visited iconic venues such as Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park, soaking in the atmosphere while meeting legends of the game.

Weidenfeller, serving as one of the Bundesliga’s ambassadors, didn’t just connect through football but also through shared culinary appreciation.

Has any other foreign star declared love for fufu?

His fufu endorsement wasn’t an isolated case—rather, it joined a growing list of football personalities who have fallen for the West African delicacy.

Among them is FC Barcelona’s Dani Olmo, who got his first taste of the dish during his RB Leipzig days, thanks to teammate Benjamin Henrichs, a German international with Ghanaian heritage.

The influence of Ghana’s cuisine continues to spread through footballing circles, and few players represent this better than the Williams brothers, per Adomonline.

Nico and Inaki, stars for Athletic Bilbao and proud ambassadors of their Ghanaian roots, have often attributed their athletic prowess to the energy-packed dish.

“Fufu is one of the reasons we’re fast,” the duo once shared with a grin—an endorsement that blends both culture and high performance.

Fufu: The iconic Ghanaian delicacy

Technically, fufu is more than just food—it’s fuel.

Made traditionally by pounding cassava and unripe plantains into a soft, elastic paste, it is rolled into balls and served with rich, flavourful soups that define its uniqueness, according to Recipes Around World

Fufu-loving retired goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller was a member of the Germany squad that clinched the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images.

In Ghana, the most popular combinations include light soup, palm nut soup, and groundnut (peanut) soup—each offering a distinct taste profile and a hearty experience.

Nico Williams treats Bilbao teammates to fufu

In a similar report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a heartwarming moment at Athletic Bilbao, where Nico Williams brought a slice of Ghana to the team table.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian introduced his teammates, Adama Boiro and Álvaro Djaló, to the beloved West African delicacy—fufu with groundnut soup—turning a regular team meal into a delightful cultural experience.

