Real Madrid suffer another injury blow as superstar is set to miss 3 months

Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Real Sociedad gave the team three vital points amidst their sub-par start to the new season.

If the midfield crisis ahead of kickoff was not enough, however, the men in white had salt rubbed on their wounds when Brahim Diaz came off the field injured just around the 20-minute mark.

Tests conducted on the youngster have revealed an injury to the long abductor muscle of his right leg and the prognosis does not look good for the youngster.

Out for the long-term

As relayed in a recent update by Fabrizio Romano, Diaz will be out for at least eight weeks after his latest blow.

He is expected to be sidelined until November, but with two international breaks, the team could decide to take no risks and delay his return.

The Italian journalist furthers that the player will undergo tests once more after a week to ascertain the approximate period out.

While his minimum period out is eight weeks, The Athletic report that he could face up to three months on the sidelines.

If the Spanish-Moroccan star is indeed out for three months, he will return only for the new year in what comes as a big blow for Carlo Ancelotti’s plans. In such a case, he could miss up to 19 games for the men in white.

He will be unavailable for critical UCL clashes against Stuttgart, Lille, AC Milan, Dortmund and Liverpool and will even miss big league games against Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Barcelona and Girona amongst other oppositions.

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. will hope that his prognosis is better than it appears, for the youngster has been in great form this season. His absence, needless to say, leaves Ancelotti with few options on the right wing.

