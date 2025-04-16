Appiah Stadium has announced his trip to Germany to pay his last respects to Adwenpahene

The renowned political commentator and NDC supporter made the trip with his colleague, Kwame Ahenfie

A video of Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie at the Kotoka International Airport has garnered traction online

Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium has shared a video of himself at the Kotoka International Airport en route to Germany for Adwenpahene's funeral.

The late Germany-based blogger, Adwenpahene, is set to be buried in Stuttgart on April 17.

In the video, the renowned political commentator and NDC supporter was spotted at the airport carrying luggage.

Appiah Stadium's friend Kwame Ahenfie, who was with him at the airport, is believed to be making the trip to Germany for the funeral.

He shared the video on social media with the caption,

"Appiah Stadium and son. We're on our way to Adwenpahene's funeral in Germany."

Appiah Stadium considers himself one of the few friends of the late Adwenpahene. Many looked to him to confirm the news of the blogger's death after the rumours emerged.

Becky eulogises her late husband, Adwenpahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwenpahene's wife had dropped a touching message for her husband, igniting emotions from social media users.

The widow opened up about the vacuum created by the death of her husband, whom her entire life revolved around.

Becky established that she would sorely miss Adwenpahene, with whom she has five children.

