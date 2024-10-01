Black Stars right-back Alidu Seidu has emerged as the Player of the Month at French club Stade Rennais

The Ghana international impressed fans of the club, receiving the most votes to win the award for the first time

Seidu is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has scooped the award for the Player of the Month at French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

The Black Stars right-back beat competition from Ludovic Blas and Arnaud Kalimuendo to emerge the best player at Rennais in September.

Seidu featured in all four matches in September, playing a pivotal role for the club as they maintained their decent start to the season.

He was announced player of the month on the club's official website after receiving the most votes from fans of the club.

The 24-year-old is ranked third for interceptions made this season and he is among the top 20 players to win the most ground duels in Ligue 1.

The JMG Academy graduate joined Rennais in January 2024 from Clermont Foot and has since been an integral member of the team.

Seidu finds form at the right time

The versatile defender's form is good news for the Black Stars who are hoping to bounce back from the poor start to their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October.

Seidu's maiden strike for the Black Stars is the only goal Ghana has netted in the qualifiers, coming against Niger in Morocco, per ESPN.

The defender was Ghana's best player in the games against Angola and Niger last month and will be hoping to continue with his decent run.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have to beat Sudan in October's double header to enhance their chances of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco next year.

Owusu makes Ligue Team of the Week

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has made his first appearance in the Team of the Week in France after an inspiring display for AJ Auxerre on matchday 6.

The Ghana international made the best eleven of the week after scoring and delivering an assist in Auxerre's 3-0 victory over Brest.

Owusu was also netting his first goal in the French top division since joining the club from KAA Gent in January 2023.

