Football fans have been left baffled by Lionel Messi’s inclusion in the shortlist for the 2024 FIFA The Best Men’s Player award.

Despite Messi’s legendary status, many believe his performances for Inter Miami do not merit a spot among the 11 nominees.

The list, released by FIFA, features familiar names who shone in Europe, including Manchester City’s Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or last month, and Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, and Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius, the Ballon d’Or runner-up, and Bellingham, who has been in sensational form, are seen as strong contenders.

Messi’s FIFA The Best Nomination sparks fan outrage

Messi’s nomination has left fans surprised, with many questioning it despite his achievements, including winning the Supporters' Shield with Inter Miami and the Copa America with Argentina.

@_AsiwajuLerry commented:

"First they gave Messi the Club World Cup spot when inter Miami didn’t even win MLS, now they’ve rigged him into the FIFA Best nominations. Messi is no doubt one of the Greatest ever but FIFA’s favoritism will forever make his career achievements a questionable one."

@Jimmie_tobie asked:

"Someone should please explain why Lionel Messi is on this list?"

@50shadesofLizie added:·

"FIFA now adding retired players to the list of Men’s player nominee? What is Lionel Messi doing there ?"

@sirpoker said:

"In 2024, how come Messi is still being nominated for Men's player of the year. This is a big joke. Fifa pet bo"

"I love Messi but he has no business doing here

When will voting start?

Voting is now open on FIFA’s official website, allowing fans to weigh in alongside national team captains, coaches, and media representatives.

Their votes will decide the winners, with equal weighting among the three groups.

