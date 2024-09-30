France-born Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu has been named in the best eleven of the week in Ligue 1

The Ghana international was in fine form on matchday 6 of the French Ligue 1 for AJ Auxerre against Brest

Owusu has been an important player for Auxerre and the Black Stars of Ghana this year, featuring consistently

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has made his first appearance in the Team of the Team in France after an inspiring display for AJ Auxerre on matchday 6.

The Ghana international made the best eleven of the week after scoring and delivering an assist in Auxerre's 3-0 victory over Brest.

Owusu was also netting his first goal in the French top division since joining the club from KAA Gent in January 2023.

Elisha Owusu in action for AJ Auxerre against Brest in Ligue 1. Photo: Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old French-born Ghanaian has been a key figure at Auxerre this season, playing in all six games and contributing two goals.

Following his outstanding performance last Friday, he joined the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Jonathan David and Angel Gomes in the Team of the Week by French tabloid L'Equipe.

Owusu has also been a regular for the Black Stars in recent times, playing in the games against Angola and Niger in September's AFCON qualifiers.

He was a member of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Owusu reacts after Auxerre beat Brest

The versatile midfielder shared his excitement after starring in the game against Brest.

Owusu is hoping to continue his fine form, stating he is ready for more this season.

"A victory to remember, but it’s the journey that matters. We stay humble, focused, and ready for more," wrote the former Olympique Lyonnais youth player on Instagram.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to name the midfielder in his squad for the game against Sudan next month.

Owusu nets first goal of the season

