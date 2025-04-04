A Ghanaian young man who graduated from Ohio University has published research focusing on how turbo roundabouts could play a key role in reducing road carnage in Ghana and other countries

Ghana continues to grapple with alarming road traffic crashes and fatalities as thousands continue to die every year.

Recent data from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) indicate that a total of 7,470 road traffic crashes were reported from January to July 2024, with 1,405 individuals losing their lives during the period.

A KNUST graduate, Bernard Ndeogo Issifu publishes research on turbo roundabouts in an attempt to prevent deaths. Photo credit: @Bernard Issifu, Federal Highway/YouTube

Amid this crisis, Bernard Ndeogo Issifu, a Ghanaian transportation safety researcher in the US, has published research on how turbo roundabouts could reduce the carnage on roads in Ghana.

Understanding Ghana’s road safety crisis

Intersections in Ghana, particularly in major cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, have long been plagued by disorderly driver behaviour such as driver indiscipline, confusion over the right-of-way, and lack of physical guidance within roundabouts as key contributing factors.

Despite the existence of traffic signs and lane markings, many drivers ignore basic rules such as yielding to vehicles in the circle, staying in designated lanes, and reducing speed.

A 2017 study found that an estimated 35 per cent of road traffic crashes occurred at or near roundabouts and intersections in urban areas across Ghana.

A KNUST student says turbo roundabouts could minimise the frequency and severity of accidents in Ghana. Photo credit: @Getty Images

The worrying trend has become a challenge for the NRSA despite its numerous campaigns launched to encourage road users to adhere to road traffic regulations.

Turbo roundabout relevance in Ghana

In offering remedial solutions to this issue, a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Ohio University has conducted has published research focusing on the implementation potential of turbo roundabouts.

The research could serve as a game-changer in how turbo roundabouts operate, not only in the United States but potentially in Ghana and across Africa.

The innovation would ensure that drivers obey lane discipline, thereby reducing crashes caused by erratic and aggressive driving behaviours.

In a recent study by him and other researchers at Ohio University, he assessed the feasibility of implementing turbo roundabout designs by using driver performance factors.

With this, his study assessed driver behaviour, lane discipline, and crash reduction potential of turbo roundabouts using high-fidelity driving simulation and traffic microsimulation models.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Issifu, who works as a Transportation Engineer at the Ohio Department of Transportation, highlighted the relevance of the turbo roundabout and how crucial it would be in curbing road traffic crashes.

“Turbo roundabouts are unique because their design physically forces drivers to stay in their designated lanes, eliminating the weaving, lane-changing, and confusion common in traditional roundabouts, like the ones we have in Ghana and the United States,” Issifu explained in an interview.

“They provide clear, channelised paths for drivers, reducing conflict points and virtually eliminating head-on and side-swipe collisions.”

Originally developed in the Netherlands, turbo roundabouts are now being introduced in parts of Europe and North America.

Issifu's work is among the first comprehensive studies investigating their application in the United States context, and he believes the findings have direct relevance to Ghana, a country where he grew up and witnessed the negative implications of poor driver behaviours at roadway intersections.

Relevance to Ghana’s road safety goals

In his published research and presentations at conferences, Issifu argued that Ghana’s current roundabout design practices fail to adequately address unsafe driver behaviour.

He has proposed the introduction of turbo roundabout pilot projects in high-crash locations such as the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, the Asafo Interchange, and the Airport Roundabout.

“In Ghana, most crashes at roundabouts are not because entirely drivers don’t know the rules - it’s because the infrastructure does not physically enforce compliance. Turbo roundabouts can fix this by design,” Issifu emphasised.

Issifu expressed his commitment to contributing to road safety improvements in his home country and hoped to collaborate with Ghana’s Ministry of Roads & Highways, the NRSA, and city authorities to conduct feasibility studies and implement pilot turbo roundabouts in key locations.

“My goal is not just academic - it’s personal. I grew up in the suburbs of Tema and Ashaiman and witnessed firsthand how dangerous our roads can be. Through evidence-based solutions like turbo roundabouts, I want to help save lives in Ghana.”

Issifu's research on innovative infrastructure solutions like turbo roundabouts may become an essential part of the country’s future, especially as Ghana seeks to reduce its annual traffic fatalities in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

