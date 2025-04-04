Al-Nassr and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by WC winner he is difficult to manage at the age of 40

The former France international admits while Ronaldo has not limit, he is not clearly not in his prime

The former Real Madrid attacker is looking to feature at the 2026 World Cup as a 41-year-old if Portugal qualifies

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr is facing a unique challenge in his career, one that has the potential to complicate his future with the Portuguese national football team.

The issue at hand is not Ronaldo's talent or physicality, but rather his status as a footballing legend and the difficulties it creates for those tasked with managing the legendary forward could reporterdly play in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two match vs Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23, 2025. Image credit: Sylvain Dionisio ATPImages

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo’s Immense Legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name is synonymous with success, and his legacy in football is undeniable. With numerous Ballon d'Or titles, a plethora of individual awards, and an extraordinary goal-scoring record, Ronaldo has etched his place in the annals of football history.

However, as with any legendary player, the aging process brings new challenges. Ronaldo’s influence on and off the field cannot be overstated, but at 40, the question of his role within the national team becomes increasingly pertinent.

Manager's Predicament

As Portugal looks towards the 2026 World Cup, it’s becoming clear that managing Cristiano Ronaldo will be a delicate balancing act. Former France international and World Cup 1999 winner Emmanuel Petit recently spoke to pokerfirma.com about the difficulties of managing a player of Ronaldo’s stature.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is such a huge name that it’s complicated for any manager to put him on the bench. The Cristiano Ronaldo situation is a really difficult one for Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez because he’s such a superstar. It’s very complicated for him – no manager wants to be the guy that tells Ronaldo you’re on the bench or you’re not playing anymore. Because of his profile, because of his status, he’s a very difficult player to manage” Petit said.

Indeed, few managers would want to be the one responsible for telling Ronaldo that he will not play in a particular match or, even more controversially, that he is no longer a first-choice option.

While it is true that no manager wants to risk alienating a player of Ronaldo’s caliber, but at the same time, a manager must make decisions that serve the team’s best interests, especially in a high-stakes tournament like the World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup: Ronaldo's Final Chance?

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Ronaldo has made it clear that he intends to be part of the tournament, should Portugal qualify. By the time the World Cup kicks off in June 2026, Ronaldo will be 41 years old, making him one of the oldest players to ever compete in the prestigious competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a penalty kick in the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Portugal vs Denmark on March 23, 2025 in Lisbon. Image credit: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo picks another famous award

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Guinness World Record for the most wins in international football, with the Al-Nassr striker receiving the accolade before Portugal's UEFA Nations League quater-final game against Denmark on March 23.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh