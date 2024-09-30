Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo starred for AFC Bournemouth as they returned to winning ways in the EPL

Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo continued his rich run of form in the new English Premier League season after netting his third goal of the campaign against Southampton.

The Ghanaian forward scored as AFC Bournemouth defeated Southampton on Monday night to return to winning ways.

Semenyo, who had not scored in the last two games, netted his side's third in the 3-1 win at the Vitality Park.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring for AFC Bournemouth in the game against Southampton. Photo: Michael Steele.

In a video shared on social media, Semenyo turned his marker inside-out before firing from inside the box with his right foot.

In an electric start to the game, the Cherries opened the scoring after 17 minutes through summer signing Eavnilson, his first for Bournemouth before Dango Oauttara doubled the lead 15 minutes later.

Semenyo put the game beyond the Saints with five minutes left for half-time.

After the break, Taylor Harwood-Bellis pulled one back for the visitors who are struggling since their return to the Premier League. Semenyo was later replaced by Luis Sinisterra.

Semenyo remains key player for Bournemouth

Following his impressive start to the season, the English-born Ghanaian remains a key cog in Andoni Iraola's team.

Semenyo seamlessly took over as the main man following the departure of strike partner Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspurs in the summer.

Semenyo is currently Bournemouth's top scorer in the league and was named the club's Player of the Month in August, as reported by My Joy Online.

