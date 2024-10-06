KofCity FC have kicked off their pre-season camp in Accra, gearing up for the Akuapem North League season set to begin next month

The Koforidua-based club has positioned itself as a crucial bridge for local players looking to elevate their careers abroad.

They have built a reputation not only as a strong competitor in Ghana’s lower divisions but also as a springboard for players aspiring to reach international stages

Competing in the Eastern Region’s third-tier league, the club aims to secure promotion to the second tier and make strides in player development.

With a strong emphasis on marketing talent to international markets, KofCity FC has structured its pre-season activities around player exposure and tactical refinement.

The Accra camp offers players high-quality facilities and access to valuable resources to enhance their training.

Club management believes this pre-season effort will set the foundation for a competitive season and attract global interest in their talented roster.

The Koforidua-based club recently took their pre-season training to the beach, allowing players to build stamina and strength in a fresh, challenging environment.

The session, held on the sandy shores of Accra, was designed to enhance players' endurance and agility, key skills as they prepare for the upcoming season.

What is KofCity FC about?

