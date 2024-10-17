KofCity FC forward Emmanuel Nyarko joins Egyptian side Egy Salloum

Ghanaian youth Emmanuel Nyarko has joined Egyptian side Egy Salloum from KofCity FC

The mercurial winger signed a two-year deal with the Egyptian club on Thursday afternoon

KofCity FC have positioned itself as a crucial bridge for local players looking to elevate their careers abroad

KofCity FC have confirmed the departure of forward Emmanuel Nyarko, who has signed with Egyptian club Egy Salloum.

Nyarko, who played a pivotal role in KofCity FC's third-placed finish in the Akuapen North League last season, is expected to bring his talents to the Egyptian side.

The 19-year-old winger is blessed with quick feet and can take on his opponents and score.

Nyarko, known for his pace and technical ability on the wings, has been a key player for KofCity FC and now looks to make his mark in Egypt.

The move marks a significant step in his career as he aims to showcase his talent on a new platform and contribute to his new team's success.

KofCity FC wished Nyarko success in his new journey, as he looks forward to contributing to Egy Salloum in the ongoing season.

"Best of luck to our very own Emmanuel Nyarko as he embarks on an exciting new chapter with his move to Egypt"

"We’re proud of you and can’t wait to see you shine," the club shared on Instagram.

What is KofCity FC about?

KofCity FC have established itself not just as a competitive team in Ghana’s lower divisions but as a launchpad for players aiming for international opportunities.

The club is dedicated to marketing its talented roster to overseas clubs and scouts, creating avenues for players to reach a global stage.

By leveraging partnerships and providing players with international exposure through tournaments and showcases, KofCity FC have positioned itself as a crucial bridge for local players looking to elevate their careers abroad.

This commitment to international marketing is integral to the club’s mission and sets KofCity FC apart in the Ghanaian football landscape.

