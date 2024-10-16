Former Ghana international Sam Johnso has expressed frustration over the lack of leadership in the Black Stars team

The Black Stars' devastating 2-0 loss to Sudan all but ends their chances of making it 11 successive AFCON berths

Otto Addo's 'limping' men sit in third position, having collected just two points from a possible 12

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has voiced his frustration over the Black Stars' recent performances, citing a lack of commitment as a major issue.

The ex-Fenerbahce star's comments come in the wake of Ghana’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sudan, which has left the national team’s chances of qualifying for next year's tournament in jeopardy.

Ghana could miss out on qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

The result has pushed Otto Addo's side to the brink of missing out on AFCON for the first time since 2004.

Ex-Ghana star slams Black Stars after Sudan horror

Johnson did not hold back in his assessment of the current team, expressing disappointment over the perceived lack of passion and drive.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the ex-Hearts of Oak versatile player placed the blame squarely on the players rather than the coaching staff.

"I saw players who were not committed on the pitch," Johnson said.

"The commitment we used to have is missing, and it’s hurting the team’s progress. You watch some of the recent games, and you see players who don't show dedication.

"Black Stars jersey used to mean everything, but some players now seem to view it as just another game

Ghana's AFCON hopes in limbo

To keep their qualification hopes alive, Ghana must win their remaining games against already-qualified Angola and Niger while hoping that Sudan slips in their final fixtures.

The Black Stars are currently on the verge of missing out on their 11th consecutive AFCON appearance, sitting third in Group F behind Angola and Sudan, per 3news.

Otto Addo's side faces an uphill battle, needing to secure wins in their final two matches—against Angola away and Niger at home—while hoping Sudan falters in their remaining games to secure an unlikely spot in Morocco, Citi Sports reports.

Appiah questions players' commitment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has bemoaned the level of commitment in the current Ghana team following the team's recent slump.

The senior national team has struggled at major competitions in the last three years, failing to go beyond the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and 2023 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Ghana picked only a point in their opening two games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, losing at home for the first time in 24 years in the game against Angola before a draw against Niger in Morocco.

Source: YEN.com.gh