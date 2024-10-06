Asante Kotoko ascended to the top of the league table following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Accra Lions

The match's sole goal came from Albert Amoah, who found the back of the net in the 48th minute

Asante Kotoko surged to the summit of the league table after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Accra Lions at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

The decisive moment came just after halftime when Albert Amoah found the back of the net in the 48th minute, expertly slotting home Dauda Saaka’s precise out-swinging cross.

This goal not only showcased Kotoko's attacking prowess but also highlighted their ability to capitalise on set-piece opportunities.

The Porcupine Warriors have demonstrated resilience and determination, traits that are vital as they aim for league success.

As reported by Ghanasoccernet, coach Prosper Ogum's side asserted their dominance, controlling 55% of possession and creating a total of 17 goal attempts, in stark contrast to Accra Lions, who managed only five.

Their offensive strategy, coupled with solid defensive organization, kept the Lions at bay and ensured that Kotoko walked away with all three points.

With this win, Kotoko not only climb to the top of the league table but also send a clear message to their rivals that they are a force to be reckoned with this season.

