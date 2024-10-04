Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sent out a convincing message to fans after his side's draw with FC Porto

The pressure keeps building on the Dutch coach, whose side have not won in their last four games across all competitions

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that a section of players have chosen his ideal successor should ten Hag be frozen out

Erik ten Hag delivered a heartfelt message to Manchester United fans after his side's dramatic Europa League clash against FC Porto, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

A last-minute header from Harry Maguire salvaged a point for United, who had squandered a comfortable 2-0 lead and put their poor defences on display.

Ten Hag's United share spoils with Porto

It took only minutes for Marcus Rashford to break the deadlock, as he weaved through two defenders and slotted past Diogo Costa for the opening goal.

The England international continued to terrorise Porto's backline, setting up Rasmus Højlund with a perfectly timed pass to double United's advantage.

However, Porto quickly bounced back through Brazilian forward Pepe, who pounced on a loose ball in the box to halve the deficit just before the 30th minute.

Seven minutes later, Samu Omorodion, who nearly signed for Chelsea in the summer, found the equaliser.

The momentum had firmly shifted in favour of the home side, and they capitalised early in the second half.

Pepe once again combined with Omorodion, with the latter outmuscling De Ligt to give Porto a 3-2 lead.

ESPN noted that United's night went from bad to worse when Bruno Fernandes received a red card in the 81st minute. Yet, in a dramatic twist, Harry Maguire rose to the occasion.

The towering centre-back connected with Christian Eriksen’s corner to head home a late equaliser, rescuing what could have been an embarrassing defeat for the Premier League side.

Ten Hag's message to United fans

Reflecting on the chaotic encounter, ten Hag acknowledged both the positives and the areas where improvement was needed.

Speaking to TNT Sport, as quoted by Tribuna, he said:

"We started the game very well but lost control in the middle... Be better on the ball. Keep switching, we had a good plan. Obviously, we have to defend better.

"We are in the process. Just wait. We will get there. Don't judge us now in this moment, judge us at the end of the season. We will improve. We have two seasons where we achieved finals."

United players 'decide' on ten Hag's replacement

YEN.com.gh also reported that Manchester United players agreed on who they would prefer to see take charge if Erik ten Hag were to be dismissed.

Among the potential candidates reportedly mentioned by Red Devils players are Thomas Tuchel and former England coach Gareth Southgate.

