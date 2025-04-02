West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has shared the best moment in his career

The Ghana international experienced his first FIFA World Cup in 2022 with the senior national team in Qatar

Kudus and his Black Stars teammates are hoping to lead the West African heavyweights to the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico

Mohammed Kudus has enjoyed a lot of success in his young career and continues to earn plaudits for his displays for the Black Stars and West Ham United.

The England-based midfielder returned to London last week to finish a long campaign as the Premier League takes the final bend.

Kudus had starred for the Black Stars during the international break, helping Ghana to back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The 24-year-old is eyeing another World Cup following a fulfilling experience in his first appearance at the tournament.

The former Ajax star was Ghana's best player at the World Cup in Qatar, scoring a brace in the victory over South Korea. He was named Man of the Match in that game and before that, he had delivered an assist in the opening group game against Portugal.

Kudus won a penalty which was missed by Andre Ayew in the final group match against Uruguay.

Despite his sensational run at the World Cup, it was his family's presence in Qatar that made the moment memorable for him.

He told NBC Sports:

"It was actually having my family there. From playing in Nima, to having my family come to support me, and actually having them in Qatar, in the stands, was a massive feeling for me. Most importantly, scoring and performing well, even though we didn’t go as far as I expected, was still a fulfilling moment. Having my family there with me to witness it on the pitch made it even more special."

Kudus aims high despite success

The West Ham star is hungry for more success despite accomplishing most of his goals.

Kudus won two Dutch Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Cup during his time with Ajax.

"This is just the beginning. I still have a lot of goals and things I want to achieve. I’ve reached some goals, but I set new ones and will keep aiming high until whenever I hang up my boots," he said.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate missed West Ham's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday due to a knock.

He is expected to return to action against Bournemouth on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Kudus shares mother's role in career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has shared the remarkable role his mother played in ensuring his dreams of becoming a footballer came true despite growing up in a tough neighbourhood.

Born and raised in Nima, a slum in the Great Accra region of Ghana, Kudus survived various difficulties to make it to the biggest stage in football.

Not many from Nima have achieved what he has accomplished as a footballer despite the avalanche of talents in the area, mostly considered a ghetto.

