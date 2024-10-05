Vinicius Jr Brings Bernabeu Crowd to Their Feet With Insane Dribble Against Villarreal
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has once again demonstrated he is one of the best in world football when it comes to the sweet art of dribbling.
The 24-year-old was named in the starting eleven when the defending champions locked horns against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.
It didn't take long for the pacy winger to showcase his exceptional skill, thrilling the Bernabeu crowd with a breathtaking dribble in their latest clash against the Yellow Submarines.
The electrifying moment came in the first half when Vinicius picked up the ball on the left side of the attack and danced his way through multiple Villarreal defenders with ease.
With his signature pace and precision, the Brazilian forward evaded each challenge, creating a buzz that echoed through the stadium as he approached the penalty area.
Though his solo run didn’t lead directly to a goal, it highlighted his confidence and creativity, proving yet again why he is one of the most exciting players in world football today.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.