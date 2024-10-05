Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has once again demonstrated he is one of the best in world football when it comes to the sweet art of dribbling.

The 24-year-old was named in the starting eleven when the defending champions locked horns against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Vinicius Junior got rid of two defenders on his way in a matter of seconds and made it look so easy. Photo by Diego Souto.

It didn't take long for the pacy winger to showcase his exceptional skill, thrilling the Bernabeu crowd with a breathtaking dribble in their latest clash against the Yellow Submarines.

The electrifying moment came in the first half when Vinicius picked up the ball on the left side of the attack and danced his way through multiple Villarreal defenders with ease.

With his signature pace and precision, the Brazilian forward evaded each challenge, creating a buzz that echoed through the stadium as he approached the penalty area.

Though his solo run didn’t lead directly to a goal, it highlighted his confidence and creativity, proving yet again why he is one of the most exciting players in world football today.

