Saudi side Al Nassr is reportedly preparing an £84 million bid to sign Ghanaian international Kudus Mohammed

Al Nassr initially attempted to secure Kudus during the winter transfer window but was unsuccessful

West Ham United may be faced with a difficult decision as they weigh the £84 million offer from Al Nassr

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are reportedly targeting Ghana international Kudus Mohammed for a summer move, with a lucrative £84 million offer on the table.

The move comes after an initial attempt to bring the former Ajax forward to the club during the winter transfer window failed to materialize. With Al Nassr keen on strengthening their squad, this potential deal could see Black Stars playmaker Kudus join a growing list of high-profile players heading to Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United is challenged by Idrissa Gueye of Everton the EPL game Everton FC vs West Ham United FC at Goodison Park on March 15, 2025. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Al Nassr's Renewed Interest in Kudus Mohammed

Al Nassr, who have already secured big names like Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years, are looking to further bolster their attack by targeting Kudus Mohammed. The Ghanaian forward, who currently plays for West Ham United, had previously been linked with the Saudi side during the January transfer window. However, discussions were unable to reach fruition at that time. Now, Al Nassr has reportedly renewed their interest, making a major move to secure the 24-year-old's signature in the upcoming summer window.

Kudus, who mised out on the top five most amazing performers of Ghana in the Chad and Madagascar World Cup qualifiers recently, is a versatile attacking midfielder, and has been impressing both at the club level with West Ham and internationally with Ghana.

His exceptional dribbling skills, flair, and ability to score goals make him an attractive prospect for Al Nassr, who are determined to enhance their attacking options in the 2025/2026 season. His potential move would be part of the club’s ongoing effort to create a more formidable squad and make a statement in both domestic and international competitions.

The £84 Million Offer

According to reports from English media outlet GiveMeSport, Al Nassr is preparing a significant offer for Kudus, valued around £84 million. This sum reflects the club’s willingness to break the bank to secure one of West Ham's prized assets. The offer represents not only a considerable financial incentive for West Ham but also a tempting proposition for Kudus himself. The potential to play in Saudi Arabia’s increasingly competitive Pro League, combined with the prospect of a substantial wage package, could be enough to sway the Ghanaian star into making the move.

Kudus has shown his capabilities in the Premier League, establishing himself as a key player for West Ham since his transfer from Ajax. However, with a significant bid on the table, his future in England could be uncertain. Should the deal go through, West Ham would be forced to weigh the financial benefits of such an offer against the loss of one of their most promising talents.

Saudi Pro League's Growing Appeal

The Saudi Pro League has been growing in prominence over the past few years, thanks in part to the arrival of world-class players like Cristiano Ronaldo and the league’s increasing financial backing. Clubs like Al Nassr are using their wealth to attract top-tier talent from Europe and beyond, making the Saudi Pro League one of the most talked-about football leagues globally.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United prior to kick-off in the EPL match Everton vs West Ham United FC at Goodison Park on March 15, 2025. Image credit: West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC

Source: Getty Images

The financial allure of playing in Saudi Arabia is hard to ignore. With vast sums of money available to players, the league has become a destination for stars looking for both a competitive challenge and substantial financial rewards. This trend is likely to continue as clubs like Al Nassr attempt to compete on the continental stage and build teams that can challenge in major competitions.

Dan Owusu brilliant advice for Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh earlier reported ex-Ghana international Dan Owusu's great piece of advice for Mohammed Kudus to help the Black Stars sensation become a world-class player absolutely.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh