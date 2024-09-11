A die-hard Hearts of Oak fan cried after the loss to Baseke Holy Stars in their first Ghana Premier League match

The emotional video showed him weeping while expressing deep disappointment over the defeat

Social media users who saw the video shared different opinions on the viral video of the upset taxi driver

A die-hard Accra Hearts of Oak fan was brought to tears after the club's defeat in their opening match of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak faced Baseke Holy Stars on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and lost by one goal.

A Ghanaian taxi driver sheds tears after Hearts of Oak's defeat in its opening Premier League match. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt & @HeartsOfOakGH

The result left several people heartbroken, leading the taxi driver to video himself crying and expressing his grievance.

In an emotional video circulating on social media, the dyed-in-the-wool Hearts of Oak supporter said the team's loss had affected him greatly.

“It is only two things that give me joy: football and politics. Hearts of Oak’s loss has really hurt me. I could not sleep. Herh Phobia.”

Despite the sadness the club caused him, the taxi driver said he would still support the football club.

“I’m still a Phobia man. I will never say die until the bones are rotten.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Hearts supporter's video

The video has gained widespread attention, with social media users offering mixed opinions. YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions. Read them below:

@_phycho1 said:

"How can you be a die hard fan in this economy ei 😂"

@Kingofkumasi_ wrote:

"Support Asante Kotoko and your tears will be joy"

@David_dela07 said:

"Bet chop your man he say ein darling club loose 🤣🤣🤣"

@forceofnature05 wrote:

"Madina zongo junction. Lybia-quarters taxi station. En taxi back dem rep 'X DOE'. E go do den turn star rydee, you watch 🤣. Just did wknd me den ma mommi dey discuss am... E dis ma mommi before sake of NPP... now e be NDC full-blooded..."

@The_1CRITIC said"

"I stopped supporting @HeartsOfOakGH when I realized the presence of Nyaho Tamakloe, and others on the Board of the club. Tobge Afede has spoiled the spine of the club. I’m free agent now"

@paakwesiarmah01 wrote:

"I wish the Hearts of Oak players see this and realize how much the barge means to some of us. It’s really sad how a club of such historical magnitude is being run. I feel for him."

Source: YEN.com.gh