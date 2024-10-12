Vinicius Junior and other European-based Brazilian stars could be axed from the senior national team

The brutal suggestion was made by none other than Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

He wants the national team to pay more attention to players plying their trade in the country's domestic league

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made a bold suggestion that could reshape the future of the Selecao.

Following Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against Chile, Lula da Silva proposed that only players competing in Brazil’s domestic league should be selected for the national team.

Brazil's president wants Vinicius and co. axed

This idea follows the Selecao's recovery from a disappointing loss to Paraguay in the World Cup qualifiers last month.

Brazil bounced back with a vital win over Chile despite conceding an early goal.

Thanks to efforts from Igor Jesus and Luis Henrique, the five-time world champions secured a crucial comeback victory, keeping their qualification hopes alive.

With key figures like Vinicius Jr. absent, Botafogo's Henrique and Jesus took centre stage, proving pivotal for coach Dorival Junior's squad.

The impressive performances of these local talents have led Lula to argue for greater inclusion of players from Brazil's league rather than relying on those who play in Europe.

Lula's suggestion means doom for Vinicius and co.

Should this shift in selection policy occur, it could spell significant changes for stars like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Raphinha, Eder Militao, and rising sensation Endrick, all of whom currently play in top European clubs.

Lula recently met with the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to discuss this potential change.

According to beIN Sports, Lula urged the CBF to focus more on homegrown talent, emphasising the importance of showcasing local players.

He expressed his concerns, stating, as cited by Tribuna:

“There is currently no Garrincha or Romario playing in foreign teams, just a bunch of young players who are not yet stars."

The president believes that by prioritising domestic talent, Brazil can rediscover the flair and identity that once made them the most feared team in world football.

Vinicius apologises to Brazilians

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Vinicius Junior apologised to Brazilians, explaining his challenges when playing for the national team.

Since his debut for Brazil in 2019, the 24-year-old winger has only scored five goals in over 30 appearances for the Selecao, a record that has drawn attention and prompted his response.

