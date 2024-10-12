Chelsea’s Cole Palmer Names the Best Player in the World Right Now, It’s Not Lionel Messi
- Cole Palmer has chimed in on the discussion of who deserves to be labelled the best player in the world currently
- The 22-year-old, who holds Lionel Messi in high esteem, snubbed his childhood idol in revealing his answer
- He has been in scorching form for Chelsea since the start of the 2024/25 season, mustering six goals and five assists
Chelsea star forward Cole Palmer has weighed in on the ongoing debate about who currently deserves the title of the best footballer in the world.
Unsurprisingly, Palmer did not select Lionel Messi, largely due to the Argentine playmaker's current form.
Cole Palmer snubs Messi in naming best player
Instead, he focused on two younger talents making waves on the global stage: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.
When asked to name his choice for the top player today, Palmer, who recently won England's Men's Player of the Year, confidently selected Mbappe over Vinicius.
"I’d go Vinicius Jr or Mbappé. Let me say Mbappé,” Palmer told Goal, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.
Who is the best player right now: Mbappe or Vinicius?
Palmer's selection may raise eyebrows among Messi supporters, but his reasoning is sound, given Mbappe's growing stature in world football.
The Frenchman, now wearing the famous white shirt of Real Madrid after a trophy-laden stint with Paris Saint-Germain, is gradually settling into life in Spain.
While Mbappe’s start in the Spanish capital has been less prolific in La Liga— failing to score in his first three games—he's made up for it across other competitions, netting seven goals overall this season, according to Transfermarkt.
His dynamic play, explosive pace, and finishing ability make him a formidable presence for Los Blancos.
Vinicius Junior, meanwhile, isn't far behind his teammate in terms of contribution.
With seven assists and four goals to his name this season, the Brazilian winger continues to be a crucial attacking force for Madrid.
Vinicius tipped to win 2024 Ballon d'Or
Many have tipped him as a potential successor to Messi, with speculation that he could win the Ballon d'Or for the 2023/24 season after his role in guiding Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.
Mbappe tipped to become Madrid legend
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been compared to his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.
At just 25, Mbappe has been told that he is on a path to etch his name in Madrid's history, much like CR7.
However, his journey at the club is only just beginning, and he still has time to cement his legacy with Los Blancos.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.