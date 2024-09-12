Vinicius Junior has rendered an apology to Brazilians, explaining why he tends to struggle when representing the national team

Since making his debut for Brazil in 2019, the 24-year-old has scored just five goals in over 30 appearances for the Selecao

He will look to put the disappointment aside as club football returns this weekend with his Real Madrid side taking on Sociedad

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Vinicius Junior has finally addressed Brazil's disappointing loss to Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, breaking his silence after enduring heavy criticism from fans.

The Real Madrid winger, widely considered a top contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, faced intense scrutiny following a lacklustre performance that starkly contrasted his usual electrifying displays in Europe.

Vinicius Junior has revealed why he tends to struggle often times when playing for the Brazil national team. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius explains his poor form for Brazil

The 24-year-old, known for his ability to torment defenders, was far from his best, prompting questions about his struggles when donning the Selecao jersey.

In response, Vinicius pointed to the differing playing conditions, specifically the pitch, as a key factor.

He explained that the style of play in Europe, aided by faster surfaces, better suits his game but assured fans he would work to adapt and improve his performances for the national team.

"Games in Europe are quicker," Vinicius stated, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"The ball moves faster due to the field. We need to adapt to this and play in the best way to secure wins."

With Brazil now in fifth place, trailing Argentina by a daunting eight points, the five-time world champions, as noted by , find themselves under pressure to maintain their flawless World Cup qualification record.

Vinicius pleads with Brazilians

Vinicius, understanding the weight of expectations, apologised to supporters and vowed that the team would bounce back from this setback.

"I want to ask the fans for forgiveness," he said. "I know it's a tough time, but we will return stronger."

What's next for Vini Jr?

Shifting his focus back to club football, the 24-year-old will look to help Real Madrid navigate a challenging clash against Real Sociedad on September 14.

His attacking prowess will be crucial as Los Blancos seek to continue from where they left off before the international break.

Brazil coach makes bold prediction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazil, once regarded as a top footballing nation, has seen its reputation decline in recent years due to inconsistent performances.

However, head coach Dorival Junior has made a bold prediction, expressing confidence that Brazil will reach the final of the 2026 World Cup, set to take place in North America.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh