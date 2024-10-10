Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON suffered a huge blow after playing out a goalless draw with Sudan

The Black Stars have failed to pick a win in their last three matches, putting their qualification in jeopardy

The majority of fans trooped to social media, demanding the sack of head coach Otto Addo after the disappointing result

Ghanaians have been left disheartened following the Black Stars' inability to secure a much-needed victory against Sudan on Thursday.

In a frustrating 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium, the four-time African champions failed to break down the Falcons of Sudan, a side managed by former Ghana boss, Kwesi Appiah.

Otto Addo's Black Stars have failed to seal a win in their opening three 2025 AFCON Qualifiers games. Photos by @GhanaBlackstars/X and Richard Sellers/Getty Images.

Stubborn Sudan hold blunt Black Stars

Despite dominating large stretches of the game, the West African football powerhouse could not convert their possession into goals, missing several clear-cut chances throughout the match.

Pulse Sports reports that stand-in captain Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams were all guilty of wasting golden opportunities that could have tilted the game in the Black Stars’ favour.

Their failure to finish highlighted a recurring issue for the team: tactical control doesn't translate into results on the scoresheet.

Ghana's AFCON hopes in shambles

Meanwhile, the draw leaves Ghana in a tricky situation in their bid to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, per Ghanasoccernet.

With only two points from a possible nine, they sit third in the group, trailing Sudan, who are second with four points, and group leaders Angola, who have amassed six points despite having played one game fewer.

The road to qualification now looks steeper, but the Black Stars will look to bounce back when they face Sudan in a crucial reverse fixture in Libya on October 14.

Fans rage after disappointing draw

Discontent among Ghanaian fans has been palpable. Many have expressed their frustration online, calling for changes in the technical bench.

Head coach Otto Addo, who has failed to guide the team to a victory in their last three outings, has become a target of fans' ire.

One fan, @Governorkid1, passionately demanded action, tweeting,

"The coach should be fired. There's nothing to blame now. Fire the coach, sack him. He cannot hurt us like this. I forgot to eat before watching the match, and now I can't eat 😭😭."

Another frustrated fan, @leslie_kkkay, bluntly stated,

"Otto Addo erh he no reach," implying the coach isn't fit for the job.

@MakeAMove10 didn't mince words either, declaring,

"Sack the coach! Employ a white coach. Don’t let the GFA boss get any access to the team prior to matches."

@kweku_ikon added his voice, stressing,

"Get a better coach before it's too late. The only advice I will give them."

Lastly, @PaaKwesihumble questioned the suitability of Addo, asking,

"So you think Otto Addo is a better coach for this job?"

Otto Addo unbothered by Partey's absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo was confident his team would rise to the challenge against Sudan, even in the absence of Arsenal star Thomas Partey.

Partey had to withdraw from the squad at the last minute due to an illness that prevented him from travelling to Ghana.

