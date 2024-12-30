Mohammed Kudus' near-perfect performance against Liverpool has left fans in awe despite West Ham's heavy loss

The 24-year-old shone brightly at the London Stadium in his side's 5-0 trouncing to close out the calendar year

One fan, who was in awe over Kudus' performance, concluded that the Ghanaian was too good to stay at West Ham

Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus stood out for West Ham United despite their crushing 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, December 29, at the London Stadium.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s impressive performance was a rare bright spot in an otherwise dismal outing for the Hammers against the Premier League leaders.

Mohammed Kudus: A masterclass amid adversity

Kudus dazzled with his exceptional technical skills, hitting the post twice and showcasing an uncanny ability to manoeuvre through tight spaces and bypass defenders with ease.

Although West Ham failed to capitalise on his brilliance, the 24-year-old played 85 minutes before being replaced by Brazilian prospect Luis Guilherme.

The former Ajax star has struggled to find the net consistently this season, but his overall contributions have made him one of West Ham's standout performers.

His ability to excel in duels, deliver accurate crosses, and link up effectively with teammates underscores his importance to Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

Against Liverpool, Kudus single-handedly kept the midfield ticking, creating opportunities and injecting energy into the game.

His dribbling artistry left spectators in awe, but his efforts went unrewarded due to the lack of support from teammates.

Fans react to Kudus’ display

Kudus’ performance sparked widespread praise on social media, with many fans advocating for him to join a more competitive team.

@Boahencollins9 urged:

"Kudus should move to Man United. There is no sensible right winger on that team. He will simply make the first team. With the rest of the teams, he will play from the bench."

@Forina88 lamented:

"Kudus needs a team around him. West Ham are making his effort a waste."

@isaacgbeti5 highlighted:

"He marketed himself today o."

@HUGOSFLEEK advised:

"He should leave West Ham."

@S8NT argued:

"He's just too good for West Ham."

@CNyarhok concluded:

"See the chances he created, but West Ham players shaaaaaaaa."

Mohammed Kudus' performance from a tactical lens

Ghanaweb noted that Kudus’ performance against Liverpool showcased his ability to operate as a versatile attacking midfielder, blending creativity with resilience.

His knack for finding space and breaking lines demonstrates the potential to thrive in a system that maximises his strengths.

However, West Ham's lack of cohesion and inability to convert chances have stifled his influence.

Should Kudus leave West Ham?

For Kudus, a move to a more ambitious club could unlock his full potential, allowing him to play alongside top talents and compete for major honours.

As the January transfer window approaches, his display against the Premier League leaders may have caught the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.

Kudus recommended as Saka's replacement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported an Arsenal analyst’s recommendation of Mohammed Kudus as an ideal January replacement for Bukayo Saka.

With Saka sidelined for crucial fixtures, including the Carabao Cup semi-final, Kudus emerges as a promising option.

The West Ham star has impressed with 17 goals since his summer transfer from Ajax, making him a strong contender to step into the Gunners' lineup.

