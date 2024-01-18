Ghana's opening AFCON game didn't go as a lot of supporters planned as the team bitterly lost to Cape Verde

As the team's next fixture against Egypt draws nearer, Ghanaians are ramping up their support for the players

Inaki Williams' father has been spotted in Cote d'Ivoire rallying behind his son and the Black Stars

The father of Spanish-based Ghanaian striker, Inaki Williams has been seen in Cote d'Ivoire ahead of the Black Stars' upcoming game against Egypt.

In the team's previous AFCON game against Cape Verde, his son was brought in as a substitute to replace Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo in the 62nd minute, yet the team lost.

Scores of Ghanaian fans including Mr Felix Williams are looking forward to the Black Stars turning their AFCON fortunes around in their clash against Egypt.

Inaki Wiliams' father speaks ahead of Black Stars' AFCON game Photo source: Facebook/GhanaBlackStars

Inaki Williams' father spotted in Cote d'Ivoire

In a video published online by Happy FM, Mr Felix Williams admitted that he is in Cote d'Ivoire to support his son and the nation throughout all their games and wishes that the Black Stars qualify.

According to the Inaki Williams family, the player's mates in the Black Stars do not supply the striker with passes for fear that he might outshine them.

Mr Williams spoke on that claim in his recent interview from Cote d'Ivoire and also opened up about his concerns with the harsh criticisms from Ghanaians towards the Black Stars.

"We insult our players too much," he said while urging the supporters and the players to maintain a positive mindset going into their upcoming AFCON games.

Netizens react to the presence of Inaki Williams' father at AFCON

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they weighed in on Inaki Wiliams' father's visit to Cote d'Ivoire.

@OnukpaFlakes said:

Bebia nsiii

@KDee_94 wrote:

So much positive. So much sense

Nana Aba Anamoah cautions Egypt ahead of AFCON fixture

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah had sent a message to the Pharaohs of Egypt ahead of their upcoming clash with the Black Stars.

The broadcaster is extremely hopeful that the Black Stars will edge over the Pharoash even after their poor opening AFCON game performance against Cape Verde.

