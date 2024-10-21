Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund reignite their rivalry in Tuesday’s group stage showdown at the Bernabeu

It's been nearly five months since Carlo Ancelotti's side crushed Borussia Dortmund's hopes to secure their 15th European Cup

In preparation for Tuesday’s Champions League clash, Borussia Dortmund have chosen not to train at Real Madrid’s stadium

Following Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo, attention in the Spanish capital shifts to their crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.

After losing to Lille on matchday 2, Los Blancos sit in 17th place in the UCL standings, making this a must-win game to regain ground.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash, Borussia Dortmund have opted against training at Real Madrid’s stadium. Photo: Ina Fassbender.

Source: Getty Images

Dortmund, on the other hand, are in outstanding form, topping the group with two wins from two.

The two European powerhouses will meet at the Santiago Bernabeu late Tuesday night, with Dortmund expected to arrive today as per tradition.

Normally, visiting teams hold at least one training session at the match venue, but as reported by Diario AS, Dortmund have altered their plans for this fixture in a surprising twist.

Manager Nuri Sahin has opted to keep his team’s pre-match preparations at their German training facilities, avoiding a session at the Bernabeu.

He fears that Real Madrid might have spies planted in the stadium to observe his team's tactics.

Dortmund will, therefore, travel to Madrid after their training session, boarding their flight at 15:00, with Sahin holding his pre-match press conference upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back from another unconvincing weekend performance, with manager Carlo Ancelotti under pressure to find the right formula.

Neymar rehashes his Ballon d'Or support for Vinicius

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Jr. reaffirmed his support for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona star expressed confidence that Vinicius would surpass rivals like Jude Bellingham and Rodri to claim the prestigious award.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh