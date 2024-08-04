Endrick came under heavy scrutiny following his below-par performance against FC Barcelona

It was the maiden El Clasico encounter between Real Madrid and their sworn rivals ahead of the new season

He was subbed off after the 67th minute as Los Blancos lost 2-1 to Barca on Saturday, August 3

New Real Madrid signing, Endrick Felipe, endured an underwhelming display in the maiden El Clasico encounter ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The young Brazilian, who made waves in his home country prior to his dream move to Spain, struggled to make an impact as Madrid fell to rivals FC Barcelona at MetLife Stadium.

Endrick Felipe had a night to forget when Real Madrid crossed swords with FC Barcelona at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2024. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Despite dominating possession, Carlo Ancelotti's charges couldn't capitalise, as Pau Victor netted twice to secure the win for the Catalan club.

The BBC reports that Nico Paz eventually scored for Madrid with a diving header from an Arda Guler corner, but it wasn't enough to overturn the result, as Barca won 2-1.

The defeat marks Real's third consecutive pre-season loss to their arch-rivals.

Regardless, Madrid fans had reason to celebrate Vinicius Junior's first pre-season appearance, where he displayed his trademark explosiveness as a second-half substitute.

However, his fellow Brazilian, Endrick, did not fare as well.

Endrick's performance vs Barcelona

The 18-year-old showed glimpses of his potential, but the Barcelona defence kept him largely in check.

Sofascore statistics indicate that Endrick was unsuccessful in his three dribble attempts, lost possession five times, and failed to register a shot on goal.

He was substituted for Nico Paz after just half an hour.

Fans slam Endrick after first El Clasico

Following the match, fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disappointment with Endrick's performance in only his second outing for Los Blancos.

@TwoTerty_ claimed:

"This guy is another Antony."

"Washed player."

On the other hand, @Blizylord, described Endrick's transfer as fraudulent:

"Most fraudulent transfers of all time. 😂"

@Vigoz_909 trolled:

"We'll never see his night 😭"

@klauswrites07 added:

"Nothing special about him though. All hype"

@Natty3_LFC concluded:

"I see a Brighton player here😂😂. The hype is over."

Endrick tears up at Real Madrid presentation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick Felipe fought back tears while delivering a heartfelt tribute to his family during an emotional presentation.

In a video that circulated on social media, the 18-year-old became tearful as he honoured his family.

His moving tribute also deeply affected his parents, who were visibly emotional as they watched their son take centre stage at one of the world's most iconic stadiums.

