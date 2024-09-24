Neymar Junior has rehashed his support for Vinicius Junior to clinch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award

The ex-Barcelona star endorsed Vinicius to beat Jude Bellingham and Rodri for the Golden Ball prize

Meanwhile, Vini reportedly 'already knows' he's won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with Nike planning a special tribute

Former Barcelona superstar Neymar Jr. has once again voiced his unwavering support for Vinicius Jr. to claim the 2024 Ballon d'Or, making a bold case for his fellow Brazilian.

According to Neymar, no player stood out more than Vinicius during the year, highlighting his compatriot's excellence on the pitch.

Former Barcelona superstar Neymar has backed Vinicius Junior to clinch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award. Photos by David Ramos and Ira L. Black/Corbis.

Neymar endorses Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

Neymar, who had previously made his stance clear, doubled down on his endorsement of the Real Madrid star.

"Of course, I will support Viní Jr to win the Ballon d’Or. There is no better candidate," the Al-Hilal forward remarked, as reported by MadridXtra.

Vinicius informed he has already won Ballon d'Or

Recent reports from Marca suggest Neymar's belief may soon be vindicated, with the Spanish outlet claiming Vinicius has already been informed of his impending triumph.

The Real Madrid winger is expected to secure his first Golden Ball prize at the 2024 awards ceremony in Paris on October 28, outpacing fellow nominees Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Rodri.

Vinicius' performance last season

Vinicius' remarkable performances for Madrid last season, both domestically and in Europe, have made him a prime contender for the prestigious honour.

His 24 goals, including a crucial strike in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, and 11 assists across 39 appearances were pivotal in securing a La Liga and Champions League double for Los Blancos.

Nike to honour Vinicius

Nike, Vinicius' boot sponsor, is reportedly planning a special tribute to the Brazilian star.

According to Goal, the sportswear giant is set to include him in a golden display alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at their Gran Via store in Madrid, which will reopen two days after the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

This symbolic gesture places Vinicius in the same realm as Madrid legends like Ronaldo, who claimed four of his five Ballon d'Ors while at the Spanish club.

Fans share mixed opinions about Vinicius winning Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that football fans expressed mixed reactions to rumours that Vinicius Junior has been declared the winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

One fan, convinced of Vinicius' deserving win, remarked that the 24-year-old is "the only rightful winner."

