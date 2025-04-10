John Mahama and Appiah Stadium met at Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's funeral on Thursday, April 10, 2025

The political commentator exchanged pleasantries with the President after he arrived at the funeral grounds

Appiah Stadium later ignored security protocols and chased the President's car as he left the funeral service

President John Dramani Mahama met his biggest supporter, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, at the funeral service of the late business magnate Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

President John Mahama and Appiah Stadium meet at Alhaji Banda's funeral. Photo source: @ghbrain

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, President Mahama was spotted making his grand arrival with a motorcade and a presidential convoy at the funeral grounds in Accra.

The President was welcomed by some top figures of his National Democratic Congress, and members of his cabinet, including the Member of Parliament for Tamale South and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka and Member of Parliament for the Asutifi South constituency, Alhaji Collins Dauda.

As he made his way to the funeral grounds to greet dignitaries at the service, President Mahama encountered Appiah Stadium, who had converged behind a guard rail in anticipation of the country's leader's arrival.

The staunch NDC supporter waved and welcomed the statesman to the funeral service from a distance. His salutations caught the attention of the President, who waved in return and enquired about his well-being as he walked with his Ministers to the grounds to commiserate with the late Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's family.

As the President made his exit, Appiah Stadium attempted to get closer to Mahama's side of the car, but was blocked by security personnel. He later chased the car as the President and his convoy left the funeral grounds.

The late Alhaji Asoma Banda interacts with President John Dramani Mahama in his home. Photo source: @officialjdmahama

Other prominent personalities who attended the late Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's funeral were renowned businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Counsellor Lutterodt, Bishop Salifu Amoako, Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) and many others.

The late Alhaji Asoma Banda passed away at the 92 in the early hours of Saturday, March 1, 2025, after a short battle with an illness.

Ghana-based Nigerian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovation International, Dele Momodu, announced the late businessman's passing on social media. Tributes poured in from many prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Sir Sam Jonah and top political figures, after his demise.

The late Alhaji Asoma Banda was buried on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in accordance with his final wishes. President John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama and other top NDC executives were present for his burial.

The late businessman became a prominent figure in Ghana's shipping and aviation industries. He was also the chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Antrak Group of Companies.

Mahama and Appiah's interaction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Borks900 commented:

"Naaa, Appiah Stadium ein connect be strong papa 🤣🤣🤣. 10G o."

chrispicedj said:

"I need these kinds of connections."

mb_ricchest commented:

"He really understands the job well. Once he had JM's attention, you could sense his body language saying adwuma nu asi 😂😂😂."

Appiah Stadium blasts an airport worker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC fan Appiah Stadium blasted an airport worker in front of Asiedu Nketia.

He claimed that the airport staff wanted to sabotage President Mahama as they failed to report to work on time.

The video of Appiah Stadium blasting the airport worker garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

