AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo warmed up for Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Chad with an exquisite goal

The 26-year-old, who has been one of the country's brightest spots in Europe this season, scored on Day Two of Black Stars training

Since making his debut for Ghana on June 1, 2022, Semenyo has scored two goals in 21 appearances

Antoine Semenyo wasted no time making an impact in Black Stars training, announcing his presence with a moment of brilliance.

The AFC Bournemouth forward, enjoying an impressive campaign in the Premier League, showcased his sharpness on Day Two of preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Antoine Semenyo scored an exquisite lobbed goal at training for the Black Stars. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars and @mygtvsports/X.

With Otto Addo having his full 23-man squad available on Tuesday, March 18, training intensified as the team went through rigorous tactical drills and positional exercises.

A key segment of the session saw the squad split into two groups—one in green bibs, the other in orange.

Semenyo scores sublime goal at training

Featuring for Team Orange, Semenyo produced a sublime finish to round off an exhilarating attacking move.

The London-born striker cleverly anticipated play, breaking through the defensive line before executing an audacious lob over the advancing goalkeeper in an 8v8 match.

Semenyo vital in Otto Addo's plans against Chad and Madagascar

Despite netting just two goals for the national team since making his debut in 2022, per Transfermarkt, the dynamic attacker will be keen to add to his tally.

His direct running, powerful strikes, and ability to play across the frontline make him a vital weapon in Otto Addo’s attacking arsenal.

Antoine Semenyo has scored two goals for Ghana since making his debut against Madagascar in June 2022. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

With Ghana desperate to regain momentum following a disappointing AFCON qualification campaign, Semenyo will be one of the key figures tasked with delivering results.

According to Ghanafa.org, the Black Stars face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before travelling to Morocco for a crucial clash against Madagascar three days later.

Ghana's quest for World Cup qualification

Currently second in Group I, level on points with Comoros but trailing on goal difference, the four-time African champions have a golden opportunity to strengthen their push for a place at the Mundial in the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.

With his form on the rise and confidence soaring, Semenyo could be the difference-maker as Ghana eyes a return to the world’s biggest stage. All eyes will be on him when the Black Stars step onto the pitch.

Semenyo urged to score goals for Ghana

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has urged striker Antoine Semenyo to find the net for Ghana ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

In a light-hearted exchange between the Europe-based stars, Salisu inquired about Semenyo’s goal contributions for Bournemouth this season.

After hearing Semenyo’s stats, the AS Monaco centre-back encouraged him to replicate his scoring form for the Black Stars in the upcoming matches.

