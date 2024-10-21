5 'Big' European Fixtures to Watch Out for This Week

The league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League and Europa League is in full swing, bringing with it drama and intense competition

The best of the best are doing battle once again to dethrone Real Madrid and Atalanta in Europe this campaign

YEN.com.gh has decided to take a look at the top five European fixtures to watch out for this week

UEFA’s club competitions return this week, offering an exciting lineup of fixtures for football fans.

Tuesday brings nine thrilling matches in the top-tier tournament, featuring standout performances from several elite teams.

UEFA's club competitions return this week and there are some fantastic fixtures for football fans in the upcoming schedule.

On Wednesday, another nine matches will conclude the third matchday, with the highly anticipated showdown between Barcelona and Bayern Munich set to steal the spotlight.

YEN.com.gh assesses the huge European fixtures to watch out for this week.

European fixtures you must not miss this week

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League (Tuesday)

A rematch of last season’s Champions League final sees Real Madrid host Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, crowned European champions for a record 14th time in June, are seeking to maintain their dominance.

Dortmund, who lead the group after two games, will be looking for revenge despite a challenging Bundesliga start under new coach Nuri Sahin, a former Real Madrid midfielder.

Aston Villa vs Bologna, Champions League (Tuesday)

Two Champions League newcomers, Aston Villa and Bologna, face off at Villa Park.

Villa have impressed in their return to Europe’s top competition after a 41-year absence, winning both of their opening matches.

Bologna, in their first Champions League campaign since 1964/65, will be eager to make their mark as well.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, Champions League (Wednesday)

RB Leipzig will aim to pick up their first points of the Champions League season when they host Liverpool.

Leipzig sit just behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, but have lost both of their European games so far.

Liverpool, leading the Premier League, bring added intrigue as former Leipzig players Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai return to face their old club, along with Jurgen Klopp’s impending role at Red Bull.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Champions League (Wednesday)

Two European giants, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, clash in one of the week’s most anticipated matches.

Former Bayern boss Hansi Flick and ex-Bayern star Robert Lewandowski, now with Barcelona, will face their old team.

However, Barcelona has struggled against Bayern in recent years, losing 10 of their last 13 encounters, including six straight defeats with an aggregate score of 22-4.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United, Europa League (Thursday)

The Europa League will feature a reunion in Istanbul as Fenerbahce take on Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho will be looking to get the better of his former club, while ex-United midfielders Fred and Sofyan Amrabat will be key for Fenerbahce.

Manchester United, after two European draws, will be desperate to kick-start their campaign.

