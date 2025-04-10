Medikal is facing legal action over alleged copyright infringement in his newly released single “Welcome to Africa”

The Alabaster Box acapella group have accused the rapper of sampling their “Akwaaba” song without their permission

The Alabaster Box group threatened to take several legal actions against Medikal if he failed to meet their demands

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal has faced legal action over alleged copyright infringement in his newly released single “Welcome to Africa”.

Alabaster Box threatens legal action against Medikal over alleged copyright infringement. Photo source: @Medikalbyk and @theboxgh

Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Sustineri Attorneys, the legal representatives of the veteran acapella group, Alabaster Box, served the Beyond Kontrol record label boss with a legal notice over alleged unauthorised sampling of the classic hit “Akwaaba” in his new single “Welcome to Africa.”

In a strongly worded cease-and-desist letter, the Alabaster Box group's legal team accused Medikal, who recently praised his rumoured girlfriend Eazzy of copyright violation, citing “significant sampling” of their clients’ 20-year-old composition within the first 10 seconds of the rapper's new song.

The letter, delivered via hand and WhatsApp, also demanded that the song be immediately removed from all digital music platforms.

The letter stated:

“Our clients have exclusively performed and monetised this intellectual property globally for decades,” stated the legal document seen by The Chronicle. “This infringement appears intentional given your demonstrable familiarity with the original work.”

The legal notice demanded the cessation of all public performances, marketing, and sales of the song and the termination of any contracts or agreements related to the song’s production and distribution.

Medikal and his ex-wife Fella Makafui with their daughter Island Frimpong. Photo source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The Alabaster Box group also demanded that Medikal provide a detailed financial account of any revenue he had earned from the "Welcome To Africa" song and share the names of individuals or entities involved in distributing or promoting the infringing content.

The veteran acapella group's legal notice indicated that failure by rapper Medikal to comply with their demands may result in legal proceedings, including a court injunction against further promotion or distribution of the song and claims for damages.

Alabaster Box group's cease-and-desist letter to Medikal comes after the La Hustle hitmaker released a new single, Welcome To Africa on all digital music platforms as he celebrated his birthday on April 5, 2025.

The song and its official music video have generated buzz on social media and amassed over 83k views on YouTube, a few days after its release.

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Medikal's alleged copyright infringement

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

GraphianTv commented:

"But Medikal paa. Why u go take someone’s work without their permission?"

christiansirse said:

"It's just an interpolation. I doubt he would have gone through the hassle to clear it. Clearly, he was just being negligent."

Newagelead commented:

"The track sounds just like ‘This is America" by Childish Gambino."

thepowderguy1 said:

"Ah, didn’t he talk to the owner before using it? Ah 🤦‍♂️."

Medikal warns TV3 over remarks about Sarkodie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal warned TV3 over some negative remarks that were made about Sarkodie on their platform.

The rapper warned TV3 not to play his songs after an individual claimed that Sarkodie's career had fallen on their platform.

Many Ghanaians also thronged to social media to criticise TV3 over the disrespectful comments made about Sarkodie.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh