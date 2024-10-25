Carlo Ancelotti has teased a possible tactical tweak as he plots Barcelona's downfall ahead of the El Clasico on Saturday

The veteran coach will be hoping to continue Madrid's three-game winning run against their arch-rivals

Additionally, Madrid are unbeaten at Santiago Bernabeu since April 2023, winning 33 and drawing seven at the iconic venue

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at potential tactical shifts ahead of Saturday’s eagerly awaited El Clasico against FC Barcelona.

Los Blancos arrive at this high-stakes fixture with momentum, fresh off a stunning Champions League comeback against Borussia Dortmund, where they overturned a two-goal deficit in the final half-hour.

According to Flashscore, goals from Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez, coupled with a spectacular hat-trick by Vinicius Junior, saw Madrid secure a decisive 5-2 victory.

Despite Madrid’s resilience, Barcelona has been dominant in La Liga this season and has recently hit a strong stride in Europe, rebounding from an earlier stumble against AS Monaco.

Beyond the match’s usual stakes, Madrid also seeks to match Barcelona’s all-time unbeaten streak, adding an extra layer of intensity to the contest.

Madrid's battle with niggling injuries

With injury concerns impacting his squad, Ancelotti hinted that adjustments might be on the cards.

Key players Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo de Goes will be absent, potentially reshaping the lineup and requiring a modified strategy.

Ancelotti hints at surprise tactical tweak

In a pre-match press conference, the experienced manager hinted at his approach without giving too much away.

“I have something planned for tomorrow," he shared, as cited by Madrid Zone.

"You’ll see it, and then you can tell me if I was wrong or not.”

Madrid's head-to-head against Barcelona

Although not the clear favourites this time, Madrid has the psychological edge, remaining unbeaten in their last three encounters with Barcelona.

With Ancelotti’s tactical ingenuity and the team’s recent resilience, Los Blancos aim to continue their run while making a statement in Spain’s marquee rivalry.

Luis Figo backs Madrid ahead of El Clasico

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Luis Figo has confidently predicted a victory for Real Madrid in their upcoming clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Figo expressed his support for Madrid to outmanoeuvre Barcelona this Saturday.

Despite his own contentious transfer from Barcelona to Madrid in 2000, which remains a divisive topic among fans, he commended Barcelona for their blend of experienced players and emerging talents.

