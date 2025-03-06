Meet Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, who holds the record of Ghana's youngest doctor

Dr. Kwaku Boaky Gyamfi is best known for his academic accomplishments. In September 2023, he graduated from the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences (UCC) as the youngest-ever doctor at 22 years old. His story has inspired many students, showcasing that age is no barrier to achieving greatness.

Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi poses in an office (L) and outdoors in a lab coat (R) at the University of Cape Coast Medical School. Photo: @nana_boakye_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi graduated from medical school in September 2023 (age 22).

He was born in April 2001 in Accra, Ghana, and is of Ghanaian nationality and African ethnicity.

in Accra, Ghana, and is of Ghanaian nationality and African ethnicity. He attended Prempeh College for high school and the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Gyamfi is a medical doctor (house officer) at 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana.

In February 2024, Ghana's Education Minister appointed him as an ambassador for STEM subjects to inspire students.

Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi's profile summary

Full name Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi Gender Male Born April 2001 Age 23 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mrs. Gyamfi Father Dr. Gyamfi Siblings Three School Prempeh College University University of Cape Coast Profession Medical doctor

Who is Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi?

Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi is a general practitioner, lauded for being the youngest medical doctor in Ghana. He achieved this remarkable feat in September 2023 when he graduated from medical school at 22.

Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi was born in April 2001 to Dr and Mrs. Gyamfi. He is 23 years old (as of March 2025).

Dr Kwaku's father is a business and financial advisor, while his mother is a caterer and businesswoman. His parents come from Sekyere Central in the Ashanti Region but reside in Accra. Dr. Boakye is the second child and the only son among four siblings.

Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi's educational background

Top-5 facts about Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi. Photo: @UCCGH_Official on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Kwaku began school in 2006 (aged five) at Danem Royal Montessori School in Accra. He later joined Good Shepherd International School, Oregon International School, and Startrite Montessori School. In 2014, at age 13, he completed his basic education with an impressive aggregate of 06.

For high school, Dr. Gyamfi attended high school at Prempeh College in Kumasi, where he graduated (aged 16) in 2017 with an aggregate of 07. At Prempeh College, he was a member of Butler House and served as the President of the House Fellowship.

In 2017, he enrolled in the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences, embarking on a rigorous six-year program. He graduated on 7 September 2023 at (age 22), making history as the youngest medical doctor in Ghana. The university awarded him the title of the overall best-graduating student in Surgery at the 5th session of the UCC 56th Congregation.

Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi's budding career

Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi poses in high school at Prempeh College (L) and the University of Cape Coast (R). Photo: @nana_boakye_ on Instagram (modified by author)

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dr. Kwaku is a doctor (house officer) at the 37 Military Hospital Association in the Weija-Gbawe Municipal District, Greater Accra Region, Ghana. He has held this position since January 2024. In addition to his medical career, Dr. Kwaku is also a public speaker and writer.

In February 2024, the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, appointed Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi as an ambassador of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The Ghana Minister for Education praised the young doctor for taking his studies seriously and attaining such a feat.

He also lauded Dr. Kwaku's parents for their commitment to educating him.

Your story is worthy of emulation by the youth, you have a good story to share to motivate other youth to study hard irrespective of your course of study.

For his part, Dr. Gyamfi expressed his appreciation to the Minister for the reception. He also assured the Education ministry commitment to motivating senior high school students to take STEM courses.

FAQs

Who is Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi? Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi is a Ghanaian medical doctor, recognised as the youngest medical doctor in Ghana (as of this writing). He was awarded the medical degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. How old is the youngest doctor in Ghana? The youngest doctor in Ghana is 23 years old (as of March 2025). Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi was born in April 2001. Where is Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi from? Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi is from Accra, Ghana. His parents hail from Sekyere Central in the Ashanti Region, but the family resides in Accra. What nationality is Dr. Kwaku Boakye? Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi is Ghanaian. Who are Dr. Kwaku Boakye's parents? Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi's parents are Dr. Gyamfi, a business and financial advisor, and Mrs. Gyamfi, a caterer and businesswoman. Is Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi married? As of this writing, Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi's love life is unknown publicly.

Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi is renowned for his remarkable achievements in the medical field. In 2023, he made news after graduating as the youngest medical doctor in Ghana at 22. Beyond his medical achievements, Dr. Gyamfi is an ambassador for STEM education in Ghana.

