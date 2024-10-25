Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Luis Figo has thrown his support behind Real Madrid to edge out Barcelona in the season’s first El Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu this Saturday.

Both teams are in top form, separated by only three points in the league, with Los Blancos currently holding the lead and Real Madrid in close pursuit.

Luis Figo has tipped Real Madrid to come out on top in Saturday's El Clasico clash against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photos by Denis Doyle/Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish giants enter the match with a potent attack, netting an impressive 33 goals this season.

However, they’ve struggled in recent El Clasico showdowns, losing all four of their last encounters with Real Madrid.

Although Barcelona will be hoping to reverse this trend in Madrid, Figo believes the odds favour Carlo Ancelotti's side, particularly with the advantage of playing at home.

"A clásico is always unpredictable," Figo said in a Spanish radio interview via Tribuna, “but Madrid has to be favored a bit, because they play at home, and they need this win to stay near the top."

The former midfielder, whose own controversial transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 still divides fans, praised Barcelona's mix of seasoned players and young talents.

Yet, he highlighted how playing in front of a home crowd at the Bernabeu could give Real Madrid an important edge.

"Barcelona has a mix of experience and youth, with quality and talent... but Real Madrid’s connection with their fans gives them extra energy and intensity," Figo noted.

He also acknowledged Robert Lewandowski's consistent contributions for Barcelona but stressed that Real Madrid’s fighting spirit and the energy of the home crowd could be decisive.

This prediction from Figo, who remains a contentious figure for Barcelona fans, will likely stir debate as both sets of supporters prepare for Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh