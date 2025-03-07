Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, commemorated Ghana's 68th Independence Day in style

She rocked kente cloth, a white dress with several scarves around her waist, gold pieces on her ankle, wrist, neck and head

Many people applauded the photographer for taking beautiful pictures of Maame Serwaa, while others gushed over her looks

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, turned many heads online as she rocked a kente cloth and gold ensembles to commemorate Independence Day on March 6, 2025.

Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa looks majestic in kente and gold ensembles. Image Credit: @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold

Maame Serwaa dazzles in kente

Maame Serwaa took to her TikTok account to share lovely videos and pictures of her rocking kente and gold ensembles to mark Ghana's 68th Independence on March 6, 2025.

The ever-gorgeous wife of Lil Win wore a white sleeveless dress styled with several other scarves, folded and fixed around her waist.

She covered up with a full-piece kente cloth, which she wore the traditional way. She styled her look by wearing the traditional slippers known as the Ahenema.

She accessorises her look by carrying a traditional fan. The newest ambassador for LinGlow/LGB wore gold anklets, gold bracelets, and neck pieces.

In one of the videos captured during her photoshoot, Mrs Nkansah was seen displaying fire dance moves while waving her traditional fan.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's regal look

Maame Serwaa's look caught the attention of many social media users who gushed over her beautiful regal looks.

The photographer was also applauded for an incredible job done in taking great pictures of Maame Serwaa and editing them well.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Maame Serwaa's regal look:

owusuaa775 said:

"The photographer did a clean Job 👌👌💯🥰."

Emerald💜 said:

"This is clean, no stains 🥰🥰🥰."

Yo! I’m vivi 🦋🩸❤️ said:

"Soo far soo good your picture is nice madam ❤️🦋."

OhenemaCountryBossA.kALandlady said:

"You look very beautiful."

Obaapa❤️‍🔥 Nattylina 🫶💙🦋🌈 said:

"You are looking beautiful 💋💞."

🔐HIS💍💞QUEEN 💝🌹 said:

"You're looking amazing 🥰🥰🥰."

Boatemaa 🤍🤍🤍 said:

"Woy3 ohemaa ampa❤️❤️❤️."

Maame Serwaa dancing in her kente

Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa

Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa looking regal in kente. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold

Lisa Quama re-enacts Nkrumah’s Independence declaration

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama brought history to life by flawlessly re-enacting the famous independence declaration of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In a viral video, she perfectly mimicked Osagyefo’s powerful words, capturing the essence of the historic moment.

Her performance quickly gained traction on social media, sparking reactions from netizens on TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh