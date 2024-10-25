One of Barcelona's defenders has openly admitted he will need assistance in dealing with the threat of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

The two Spanish giants will cross swords for the first time this season on Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius has been in red-hot form this season and will be key for Real Madrid ahead of the El Clasico

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has candidly acknowledged the challenge of containing Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in the season’s first El Clasico, scheduled for Saturday, October 26.

Set to face the Brazilian winger on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, Kounde is preparing for a tough encounter with one of the most electrifying forwards in the game at present.

Kounde admits he needs help to handle Vinicius

Vinicius has been in dazzling form, particularly shining in the Champions League, where he netted a crucial second-half hat-trick to lead Los Blancos to a dramatic comeback over Borussia Dortmund.

The winger’s relentless pace, skill, and game-changing presence make him a formidable opponent, and Kounde knows he’ll need collective support to manage the Brazilian’s impact.

Kounde's assessment of Vinicius

In a pre-match interview with Sporty TV, the French right-back shared his approach to the task.

“Stopping Vini Jr.? It’s a team job," he stated, as reported by Madrid Zone.

"Vinicius is not a player you can stop by yourself, especially for 90 minutes. He is relentless. There would be moments where I need help, it’s normal. It’s a team sport. I’m sure we will do a great job.”

What's Vinicius' record against Barcelona?

Kounde’s perspective is grounded in recent El Clasico history, where Vinicius has consistently troubled Barcelona’s defence.

The numbers back this up: according to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian forward has faced La Blaugrana 17 times, securing 10 victories, along with seven goals and four assists.

In addition to his success against Barcelona, Vini is on the cusp of a career milestone, with his performances over the last year placing him among the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

He has been backed by his compatriot Neymar Junior to clinch the most coveted individual prize in football.

Vinicius honours his mom, Tatiana

On a lighter note, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Junior took a break from his football commitments to honour his mother, Tatiana, on her birthday.

The Brazilian star spent quality time with her at an exclusive venue, sharing their celebration on Instagram with heartfelt messages and photos that showcased their close bond and the joy of the occasion.

