Joey Barton has controversially claimed that no African player was ever better than Jamie Carragher

The former Newcastle midfielder defended Carragher amid backlash over his comments on AFCON, insisting the tournament is not a major competition

Speaking on his podcast, Barton went further, stating that Africa has yet to produce a defender superior to the Liverpool legend

Former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has ignited debate by claiming that no African player was better than Jamie Carragher.

His comments come amid backlash against the former Liverpool defender, who downplayed the significance of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) during a discussion on Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances.

Joey Barton Claims No African Player Was Ever Better Than Jamie Carragher

Source: Getty Images

What Carragher said about the AFCON

Comparing Salah to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, the ex-England international suggested that playing in major tournaments like the Champions League and the European Championship gives certain players an edge.

“I think the problem is the fact he’s with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournament as such, or maybe got a great chance of winning," Carragher argued.

"I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament. Normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and (Kylian) Mbappe right now, Real Madrid looking really good going for the Champions League."

Joey Barton dismisses African defenders in Carragher comparison

Carragher’s remarks on Sky Sports drew widespread criticism, but Barton defended him, insisting AFCON is not a major tournament and questioning why the former defender was being attacked for his stance.

Now, Barton has gone a step further, making an even more controversial statement about African footballers.

Speaking on his podcast, Common Sense with Joey Barton, he asserted that Africa has yet to produce a defender superior to Carragher.

Social media reacts to Barton's comments

Barton's comments have sparked outrage, with many football fans and pundits strongly disagreeing, pointing to legendary African defenders such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Kolo Touré, and Lucas Radebe, who have left a lasting impact on the game.

@eastsportsman opined:

"Sammy Kuffour was Carragher’s contemporary. At which point during that was Carragher considered superior to Tugah? Naybet’s pinky had way more talent than Carragher. Who will watch prime Koulibaly and pick Carragher ? Wasn’t Matip at Liverpool?"

@1BellyMac said:

"lol, are we seriously saying Carragher is better than Kolo Touré? Are we talking about the Kolo Touré from Arsenal's Invincibles? Touré is definitely better than Jamie. Sure, you could argue that Jamie was taller, but height doesn't necessarily mean better."

@BuriramSmoggy commented:

"Hakimi, Geremi & Lauren are easily better RBs than Carra & Kolo Toure was a much better CB than!"

@MuhsinFarah posted:

"I can also name 100 African midfielders who are better than Joe Barton. Let alone Carragher who is not even better than Mohamed Salisu."

@KarimAraby added:

"Wael Gomaa from Egypt is a way better defender than Jamie Carragher. He was part of the legendary Egypt team that won the AFCON 3 times in a row. He played club football solely in Egypt but football can exist outside of europe !!"

The 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be staged in Morocco between December 2025 and January 2026. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Fans predict winner of 2025 AFCON

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how football fans have taken to social media to speculate on the potential winner of the 2025 AFCON.

While Ghana’s Black Stars will be absent from the continental tournament in Morocco, several top teams are set to compete in the prestigious biennial event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh