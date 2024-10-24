Real Madrid fan Alan Reyes canceled his wedding to watch his beloved team face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Reyes, a lifelong Madridista, was set to tie the knot the same day as the highly anticipated group stage clash but chose football over the aisle.

According to Diario AS, the 22-year-old had already finished his premarital course, and all arrangements were in place with the church, musicians, and banquet, as he was scheduled to marry on Tuesday.

The Spaniard had been planning the wedding for months, but when the fixture was confirmed, he made the difficult decision to postpone the ceremony.

The Champions League holds a special place in the hearts of Real Madrid supporters, and with this particular match taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu, it was an opportunity Reyes felt he couldn’t miss.

When Reyes bought his ticket, he didn’t realise it clashed with his wedding day, but once he did, the choice was easy.

“I talked to the church, canceled the wedding, the meal, I even canceled the sunshine to come and see Real Madrid,” he told El Larguero.

He added:

“The woman who was going to be my wife hasn’t spoken to me,” Alan admitted. However, he didn’t seem worried at all, quickly adding that “if she loves me, she’ll forgive me.”

What's next for Reyes?

As Real Madrid secured a dramatic 5-2 comeback victory against Dortmund, it seems Reyes’ bold move was rewarded, at least on the pitch.

Now, he’ll have to work on rescheduling his wedding—with hopes that future fixtures don't get in the way.

