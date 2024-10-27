Real Madrid have all but relinquished their hold of the La Liga crown to FC Barcelona, according to an expert

This assertion comes on the heels of Madrid's embarrassing defeat at the hands of their bitterest rivals

A brace from Lewandowski and solitary strikes from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha condemned Madrid to a 4-0 loss

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid’s quest to defend their La Liga title took a major hit on Saturday evening after a crushing El Clasico loss to fierce rivals FC Barcelona.

Entering the much-talked-about showdown on the heels of a thrilling Champions League comeback over Borussia Dortmund, Madrid was anticipated to give Barcelona a fierce challenge.

Real Madrid's chances of defending the La Liga title have been declared all but over. Photos by Angel Martinez and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Yet, after 90 minutes and additional time at the Santiago Bernabeu, the scoreboard told a different story, leaving the home fans disheartened.

Real Madrid's title chance fading after Barcelona loss

According to Eurosport, Barcelona seized control in the second half, with Robert Lewandowski, the red-hot Raphinha, and young talent Lamine Yamal all finding the net in a dominant 4-0 victory.

The result not only grants Bacra bragging rights in this season’s first Clasico but also sees Madrid’s title hopes beginning to fade.

Trailing La Blaugrana by six points after 11 games, Madrid now faces an uphill battle against a Catalan side under Hansi Flick that appears to be running away with the league, per beIN Sports.

Expert claims Madrid's La Liga hopes are 'over'

European football analyst Obeng Eric Akese weighed in on the implications for Madrid’s title hopes in a conversation with YEN.com.gh.

“Real Madrid’s crushing 4-0 defeat to Barcelona has certainly dampened their La Liga title hopes. Barca now leads them by six points, with 30 points at the top of the table,” Eric, a broadcaster with Fabea FM, explained.

“While this setback is significant, the season is long, and Los Blancos won’t give up. However, with Barcelona’s momentum and lead, it’s becoming increasingly challenging for Madrid to catch up."

Eric also highlighted the urgency for Madrid to turn things around quickly.

“The pressure is on Ancelotti and his team to bounce back and regain their footing in the league, but the signals show Hansi Flick’s squad are favourites.

"I doubt Real Madrid stands any chance of winning the league; it’s already over. Before the Clasico, Madrid was struggling to win matches.

"They escaped some defeats only due to the lack of attacking precision from their opponents, but against a well-organized and potent Barcelona, the weaknesses were evident.”

Ancelotti insists Madrid didn't deserve to lose

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti maintained that Real Madrid didn’t merit the lopsided scoreline in Saturday night’s El Clasico.

With the White Angels now facing a challenging road in their title defence, the Italian trainer defended his team, highlighting their resilience and the arduous journey they’ve endured in pursuit of past successes.

Madrid fans blast Mbappe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid fans took to social media to voice their frustration with Kylian Mbappe following the team’s defeat to Barcelona.

In a tough El Clasico debut, Mbappe was flagged offside eight times, while Vinicius Junior missed a crucial first-half chance and struggled to make an impact in the second half.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh