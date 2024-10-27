Carlo Ancelotti addressed Real Madrid’s heavy defeat to Barcelona, stating that his side didn’t deserve to suffer such a heavy loss

The first El Clasico of the season took place at the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos took on their eternal enemies

Ancelotti's side endured a night to forget as Robert Lewandowski netted twice, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha adding further strikes

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Real Madrid didn’t deserve such a heavy defeat in Saturday night's El Clasico, where Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 win at the Bernabeu.

The White Angels endured a tough evening as Robert Lewandowski's two goals quieted the home crowd, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha piling on further in Barcelona’s commanding victory.

The defeat leaves the European champions trailing their rivals by six points in the La Liga title race, marking Barcelona's first away win over Madrid since 2022.

With Real Madrid now facing an uphill battle in their title defence, Ancelotti was quick to defend his squad, pointing to their resilience and tough path to past glories.

He said in his post-match press conference:

"The result doesn't reflect what happened. They deserved to win but it was a close game until the first goal.

"We have to learn from this. Self-criticism is fundamental. But we don't throw everything in the bin - our first half was good.

"The last time we lost 4-0 at home to Barcelona we won La Liga and the Champions League. We won't stop fighting."

Real Madrid have yet to find their rhythm this season, even with the high-profile addition of Kylian Mbappe over the summer.

Despite needing a second-half push to overcome Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, any hopes for a similar comeback faded on Saturday as Barcelona maintained control, looking poised to extend their lead far more than Madrid seemed capable of closing it.

Madrid fans blast Mbappe

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Real Madrid fans resorted to social media to criticise France star Kylian Mbappe for criticism after their humiliating loss to rivals Barcelona.

Mbappe had a rough El Clasico debut, caught offside an astonishing eight times, while Vinicius Junior missed a key chance in the first half and faded in the second, unable to make an impact as Barca cruised to a 4-0 victory.

For Barcelona, the night marked a triumphant display after also dismantling Bayern Munich midweek, while for Real, frustrations erupted as fans turned their ire toward Mbappe’s faltering performance.

Raphinha mocks Mbappe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona forward Raphinha seemed to mock Mbappe after scoring in their 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian celebrated by imitating Mbappe's celebration, a playful jab at the Frenchman’s earlier disallowed goal against Inaki Pena.

