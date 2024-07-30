Carlo Ancelotti Shows Off Impressive Keepy Uppy Skills in Real Madrd Training
- Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti demonstrated impressive keepy-uppies during the team's pre-season training session in the United States
- The Italian manager proved he still has plenty of skill as he completed 83 keepy-uppies during a recent training session in Chicago
- Ancelotti was a class act during his playing days for the likes of AS Roma and AC Milan, winning two Champions Leagues and Serie A titles
Real Madrid fans are accustomed to witnessing the dazzling skills of Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes, but manager Carlo Ancelotti is no slouch himself.
The 65-year-old earned 26 caps for Italy during his playing career, and won two Champions Leagues, two Intercontinental Cups, two European Supercups, three Serie A championships while playing for AC Milana and AS Roma.
And he demonstrated his own impressive abilities by completing 83 consecutive keepy-uppies while his players warmed up before their pre-season session in Chicago.
In a video shared on social media, the Italian boss showcased his calm and composed ball control throughout the training exercise.
Meanwhile, his team has completed their first training session at the University of Illinois facilities as they gear up for the 2024/25 season.
Ancelotti's squad started with an hour in the gym before transitioning to the pitch for various possession, pressing, and ball drills.
The session wrapped up with a series of games on smaller-sized pitches.
Madrid arrived in Chicago on Sunday without Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham, and Dani Carvajal. Ancelotti has also brought 12 youth players along for the trip.
What's next for Ancelotti and Real Madrid?
Madrid will face AC Milan at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 31, followed by a Clasico showdown against Barcelona on August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The tour concludes with a match against Chelsea on August 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, per ESPN.
Rudiger tackles Endrick in Real Madrid training
In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid newcomer, Endrick, was given a taste of life at the Spanish giants after eating a crunching tackle from Antonio Rudiger during his first training session.
After the challenge left his new teammate floored, the imposing German defender raised his hands to signal that he meant no harm.
