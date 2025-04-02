Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has hit a new milestone in the English Premier League

The 33-year-old climbed off the bench to set the new landmark in Leicester City's 2-0 loss to Man City

He would hope to help salvage Leicester's slim hopes of surviving in the Premier League with eight games remaining

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Jordan Ayew has etched his name deeper into Premier League history, marking a significant personal achievement despite Leicester City’s ongoing struggles.

The Black Stars captain hit a major landmark in his career during the Foxes' 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Jordan Ayew chalked a new milestone in the Premier League following his appearance for Leicester City against Man City. Photo by Nigel French/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew's record-breaking feat in English football

Introduced from the bench in the second half, the 33-year-old forward made his 300th Premier League appearance, further extending his record as the most-capped Ghanaian in the competition’s history.

According to StatMuse, Ayew leads the all-time Ghanaian Premier League appearances chart, sitting 20 games clear of Jeffrey Schlupp (280).

Behind them are Chelsea legend Michael Essien (169), Arsenal’s Thomas Partey (124), and former Leicester defender Daniel Amartey (107).

While the result against City did little to help Leicester’s relegation fight, Ayew’s latest milestone adds another feather to his cap after a stellar international break with Ghana.

Ayew's stellar international form with the Black Stars

Leading the Black Stars as captain, the former Crystal Palace forward played a pivotal role in Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

He was instrumental in back-to-back wins, contributing a goal and an assist in a 5-0 demolition of Chad, followed by three assists in a commanding 3-0 victory over Madagascar.

Jordan Ayew scored a goal and provided four assists in Ghana's back-to-back wins in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

His performances have been crucial in revitalizing the national team following a disappointing AFCON qualifiers campaign. Leicester City acknowledged his exploits on social media, posting:

"Five goals and four assists in six #FIFAWCQ games. Round of applause for Ayew's international performance."

Premier League survival battle intensifies

While Ayew’s international form has been exceptional, his club side faces an uphill battle.

Leicester sit deep in the relegation zone, collecting just 17 points with only eight matches left.

The Foxes are winless in their last seven outings, their last triumph dating back to January’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

With their top-flight status hanging by a thread, the remaining fixtures will be decisive.

A daunting run-in includes title-chasing Liverpool, Carabao Cup winners Newcastle, and high-flying Nottingham Forest.

However, their survival hopes could hinge on crucial clashes against fellow relegation candidates Southampton and Ipswich, where securing points will be imperative.

Despite the grim outlook, Ayew’s leadership and experience will be vital as Leicester battle to stay in the league.

Whether his latest milestone will be celebrated in the Premier League or the Championship next season remains to be seen.

Jordan Ayew honours late Christian Atsu

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew honoured the late Christian Atsu with a heartfelt tribute, calling him the best player he has ever played alongside.

The 33-year-old forward ranked Atsu above Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew as the most talented teammate he had in the national team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh